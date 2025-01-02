Saints vs. Buccaneers: Teams Injury Updates For Week 18 (Jan. 1)
Injury reports for the crucial NFL Week 18 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers indicate significant concerns for both teams as they approach their season finale.
Tampa Bay faces a must-win situation to fend off the Atlanta Falcons and secure the NFC South division title.
New Orleans hopes to play spoiler to keep the Buccaneers from winning their fourth consecutive division championship since the 2021 season. The Saints won four straight NFC South crowns from 2017 to 2020.
New Orleans Saints Status
The Saints' injury report shows even more concerning issues, particularly on offense. Five players are listed as DNP:
- Derek Carr (QB - left hand)
- Alvin Kamara (RB - groin)
- Kendre Miller (RB - concussion)
- Payton Turner (DE - ankle)
- Peter Werner (LB - concussion)
The Saints do have some positive news with wide receiver Chris Olave participating in full practice while in his 21-day practice window for return from injured reserve.
Tight end Juwan Johnson (knee) and wideout Marques Valdes-Scantling (chest) were listed as Limited participants at the Saints' Wednesday practice for Week 18.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Status
The Buccaneers are dealing with multiple key injuries, with four players listed as DNP (Did Not Participate):
- Jamel Dean (CB - knee)
- Payne Durham (TE - quadriceps)
- Cade Otton (TE - knee)
- Antoine Winfield (S - knee)
The tight end position appears particularly affected, with three players (including Devin Culp - ribs) dealing with injuries and had Limited participation.
Several starters are listed as Limited participants, including:
- Mike Evans (WR - rest)
- Bucky Irving (RB - shoulder/shin)
- Sterling Shepard (WR - hamstring)
- Tristan Wirfs (T - foot/knee)
Note: The Buccaneers conducted a walk-through, making their practice report an estimation of participation levels had they held a full practice session.
Injuiry Impact Analysis
The Saints are in a more challenging position again this week with starting quarterback Derek Carr and star running back Alvin Kamara still unable to practice. It's highly likely neither player will suit up in the season finale.
New Orleans' NFC South foes in Tampa are managing through several injuries hoping to maintain availability of key offensive weapons and defensive secondary personnel with the Dean and Winfield injuries.
