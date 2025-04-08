Top Insider Adds Fuel To Saints-Shedeur Sanders Fire In New Draft Report
Shedeur Sanders could be in play for the New Orleans Saints with the ninth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the Colorado quarterback prospect first must slip past other QB-needy teams in the top 10, most notably the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.
A new report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini makes it easier to envision that very scenario playing out.
"There was a time that I felt really strongly that the Giants wanted Shedeur as their top pick," Russini said during the latest episode of her "Scoop City" podcast. "Then I was getting a sense that that was shifting a little bit. ... I don't really think that means that they're not going to draft a QB. I just think now the draft becomes super interesting with what the Giants are going to do if they decide to go best player available."
If Sanders slips past the Giants at third overall, he still would have to slide past the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6) and New York Jets (No. 7) before making it to the Saints. Still, ESPN's Adam Schefter believes Sanders landing in New Orleans is a real possibility.
"Right now, couple weeks out, I don't think Shedeur Sanders is going No. 2," Schefter said during Monday's "The Pat McAfee Show" episode. "And, again, the signs point to him not going No. 3 either. To me, I think there's three options on Shedeur Sanders: nine to New Orleans, 21 (to) Pittsburgh. Those are the two scenarios in my mind that are most plausible right now.
"I also could see, at some point in time, would it be that the New York Giants or Cleveland Browns would trade back into the first round and take (Sanders)? ... Could we see that? I think that would be an option."
Time will tell how things shake out for Sanders and the Saints in the NFL draft, which starts on Thursday, April 24. But New Orleans fans have reason to believe the Saints could leave the draft with a new franchise quarterback.
