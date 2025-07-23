Trade Brewing? Why Saints Are Perfect Landing Spot For Disgruntled WR
The New Orleans Saints have been through quite a roller coaster ride this offseason. They've had big moments, including the NFL Draft when they drafted Kelvin Banks Jr. and Tyler Shough with their top two selections. They've also had some crushing moments, including the shocking retirements from Tyrann Mathieu and Derek Carr.
But these two retirements have freed up a lot of money for the Saints to use elsewhere, which is a staple of the offseason that not many people are talking about. And there's one move that makes perfect sense with that in mind: a trade for disgruntled wideout Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders.
McLaurin's contract is almost up, and he's hunting a bigger deal before the season. But the Commanders won't give him what he wants, so he's been threatening to sit out. Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that McLaurin was the only Commanders player missing from the conditioning test that marked the beginning of the team's training camp.
The disgruntled wide receiver is backing the Commanders into a corner. The team is going to be forced to either sign him to the deal he wants or trade him to a team that will.
The Saints are the perfect landing spot for a few reasons. With Carr and Mathieu retiring, the Saints can use the money saved to ink McLaurin to a new contract, assuming they can pull off the trade to acquire him.
But it also makes sense because he would fill one of the bigger holes on the team's roster. The Saints have Chris Olave, but not much else out wide. Pairing McLaurin and Olave together again (the pair played together for a year at Ohio State) would be massive for Shough and the New Orleans offense.
The Saints are trying to get a gauge on whether Shough has the ability to be the team's franchise quarterback. They need to add another weapon, or the young signal caller won't have a fair chance to succeed anyway.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Finish Season At Bottom Of NFL