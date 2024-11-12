Winston Returns! Browns Confirm Their Starting Quarterback For Matchup At New Orleans
This coming Sunday, the 2-7 Cleveland Browns visit the 3-7 New Orleans Saints. Coming off a bye this past week, the Browns will have a familiar face leading them when they enter the Superdome.
On Monday, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Jameis Winston will remain the team's starting quarterback heading into Week 11. Winston will be making his third straight start for Deshaun Watson, out for the year with an Achilles injury.
Jameis Winston will also be returning to New Orleans, where he'd spent the last four years of his career. It is, by far, the biggest storyline that surrounds this Week 11 matchup between two teams that have performed well below expectations.
Winston started his career as the number one overall choice in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A Heisman Trophy winner and national champion at Florida State, he came into the NFL as a prospect loaded with promise.
During a five-year career with Tampa Bay, Winston was a mercurial player capable of both unbelievable performances and crippling mistakes. His 2019 season illustrated both, as Winston threw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns but also tossed 30 interceptions. It turned out to be his last season with the Buccaneers after they signed Tom Brady.
In five years with the Buccaneers, Winston completed 61.3% of his passes for 19,737 yards with 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions. He'd take his talents to New Orleans in 2020, where the Saints signed him to back up Drew Brees.
Aside from mop-up duty, Winston didn't see the field much with the Saints in 2020. That changed once Brees retired after that year, making Winston the starter going into the 2021 season. At first, it looked like a promising transition.
Winston opened 2021 with a five-touchdown performance in a rout of the Green Bay Packers. Over the first seven games of the year, he was normally efficient in throwing 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in helping the Saints to a 5-2 start. Unfortunately, a knee injury against the Buccaneers in Week 8 would knock him out for the remainder of that season.
Coach Sean Payton resigned after the 2021-22 campaign. Newly appointed coach Dennis Allen stuck with a now-healthy Winston at starter. He was rewarded with a tremendous performance in a comeback win to open the year at Atlanta. After that, however, foot and back injuries hindered Winston's performance and eventually sidelined him after the third game.
After a few weeks of recovery, Winston was medically cleared to return. However, Allen stayed with Andy Dalton at quarterback for the remainder of the year. The Saints then brought in Derek Carr to be the starter that offseason. Somewhat surprisingly, New Orleans retained Winston to be his backup.
Carr started every game for New Orleans last season but was knocked out of three games with injuries. Winston stepped in and played well each time, completing 54% of his throws for 264 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
During mop-up duty duty during a season-ending blowout of the Falcons, Winston and teammates infamously ignored Allen's ruling to kneel and run out the clock, instead handing the ball to RB Jamaal Williams for a touchdown. That was Winston's last snap as a Saint.
In four years with New Orleans, Winston was 6-4 as a starter while completing 59.9% of his passes for 2,367 yards with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was signed by the Cleveland Browns this offseason to back up Deshaun Watson.
Surprisingly, the Browns did not go to Winston when Watson went down late in the first half of a Week 7 loss to Cincinnati. Instead, Cleveland turned to second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
After Thompson-Robinson threw two second half interceptions, an intentional grounding, and a failed fourth down conversion, Winston came in to lead a late scoring drive. While he only completed six of 11 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, it was enough to earn Winston a starting shot the following week.
Against Baltimore in Week 8, Winston showed why he was such a promising quarterback when entering the league. Winston threw for 334 yards and three scores without an interception, including the game-winner with less than a minute remaining in a 29-24 win.
Facing the Chargers two weeks ago, Winston also showed why he's had so much criticism in his career. In a 27-10 loss, he threw for 235 yards and a score but also threw three interceptions and was sacked six times.
Jekyll and Hyde
Throughout his career, Jameis Winston has shown the ability to tear defenses apart. He's also shown the propensity to cost his team greatly with egregious mistakes. An underrated aspect of Winston is the fact that he's an excellent leader and beloved teammate.
So, which Jameis Winston will New Orleans see? In five years of facing him as an opponent in the NFC South and four years as a teammate, the Saints have experienced the full gambit of the ''Jameis Effect'' several times over.
New Orleans will be facing a Cleveland offense that ranks 31st overall and 28th in passing production. Winston will square off against a disappointing Saints defense that ranks 28th overall and 29th against the pass. He'll also be facing a defense without cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (traded) and Paulson Adebo (injured) and one that has difficulty pressuring the passer.
If Dennis Allen were still with the Saints, Winston's return would be an even bigger storyline. As it is, the New Orleans season may have a slight flicker of life after a win under interim coach Darren Rizzi that broke a seven-game losing streak. Sunday's ''Jameis Experience'' could put the kill-shot on the Saints season hopes, or keep it at least on life-support heading into a bye week.