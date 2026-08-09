Four Things We're Looking for This Week for the Preseason Opener for the Saints

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The long, drawn-out journey of training camp continues this week, as the New Orleans Saints prepare their 91 roster players for their first game, this Saturday afternoon in the Superdome against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.

Now that we have a week's worth of camp sessions under our collective belts, here are the five things we want to see from this Saints' squad in preparations for Saturday.

#1 - Offensive Line Play

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tackle Alex Wollschlaeger (79) and tackle Easton Kilty (73) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints ranked 28th in average rushing offense in 2025, averaging 94.3-yards per game. The kicker is how they ranked second-to-last in yards-per-carry at 3.7-yards per clip. Oh, by the way, only nine rushing touchdowns all year, 27th in the league.

Maybe it's boring to some to talk offensive line (yawn....), but the trenches are the starting point for football. So far, we've seen some shuffling across the front this past week,

On Saturday, when Tyler Shough was in at quarterback during warm-up time in the covered facility, the offensive line had Kelvin Banks Jr, David Edwards, Erik McCoy, Dillon Radunz, and Taliese Fuaga.

Very shortly after the outside session was underway, Radunz went down with an injury. Sources tell us it was a knee.

Head coach Kellen Moore was quick to point out Saturday that having Radunz in at guard, with what we think is the projected first string, was to give Cesar Ruiz some work at center, a spot at which he played in college for two years at Michigan. The idea is have someone behind McCoy to give him a respite, or fill-in if he goes down with an injury.

McCoy has had bumps and bruises, especially over the last two years. He tore his biceps in Week 7 of 2025, forcing him to miss the final 10-games of the year. In 2024, a groin tear in Week 3 put him on the injured reserve. He returned soon enough to have an elbow injury in late December to miss the rest of the season.

With Spencer Rattler at QB Saturday, we saw Xavier Truss, William Sherman, Ruiz, Easton Kitty, and Asim Richards.

With two explosive running backs in Travis Etienne Jr and Alvin Kamara, this offensive line must get better at sustaining blocks. And, while they're at it, give their quarterback some time.

#2 - Wide Receiver Room

The Saints are projected to keep a half-dozen wide outs on their 53-man roster. We believe the top three positions for wide out are a done deal: Chris Olave, Jordyn Tyson, and Devaughn Vele. The fourth slot is up for grabs with rookie-who's-made-an-early-splash Barion Brown, third-year vet Kevin Austin Jr, and 4th round pick Bryce Lance. Things cleared up considerably, albeit in a way that caught most off-guard, when Ja'Lynn Polk hung up the cleats after three seasons for personal reasons.

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As is typical at the beginning of every training camp and Fall practice we've covered, the Saints defense has had the edge early on. Part of that is because the run game is being emphasized so heavily in the first few days. There are more and more passing plays being implemented each session. We have seen Kool-Aid McKinstry own Olave on a few routes. Meanwhile, we've seen some flashes from Tyson, Brown, and Vele.

This could be the most exciting room to watch in the weeks to come. We want to see more from each of these young guys, especially when the return game cranks up and Brown gets to flash the brilliance we are expecting.

#3 - Running Back Shuffle

New Orleans got what they wanted in the off-season: an upgrade in their running back room. Grabbing Travis Etienne Jr in free agency was a major step-up for the franchise. Keeping Alvin Kamara for his 10th year in the league was also a nice step. Now, how do the Saints keep them both happy?

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

E-T-N has known nothing by being the lead back. He did that at Clemson and did it even more in his four years with Jacksonville. AK has been the go-to guy for the Saints since 2017 when he was drafted in the third round.

As the old saying goes, there's only one football to share. We see both Kamara and Etienne talking and smiling in practices. With both of them oozing professionalism, we don't see that changing.

The rest of the running back stable has 2nd year man out of Kansas, Devin Neal, the oft-injured Kendre Miller (add a back injury keeping him out of training camp right now to his ACL tear in 2025, hamstring issues in 2024, ankle, hamstring, and knee sprains in 2023), the power runner Audric Estime, rookie CJ Donaldson, and 5th year man Ty Chandler.

We project four running backs to be retained when the Saints cut down to the final 53. This is something to watch as the Saints work toward preseason game #1 Saturday.

#4 - Will Tight Ends Bump It Up a Notch?

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints have tried to find their next Jimmy Graham or Jeremy Shockey for years. Local guy Foster Moreau was thought to be the answer at one time along with a litany of nameless others.

Juwan Johnson shows flashes of brilliance. Fans complain about his ball security. We're not sure if that is an issue, as the 7th year Oregon man has fumbled a total of four times in his six years with the Saints, losing two. Johnson did have his highest amount of drops in a season in 2025 with six. Thus the team looked for help.

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Oscar Delp (88) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints surprised draft specialists when they pulled Georgia tight end Oscar Delp in the 3rd round this year. The former Bulldog was a multi-sport athlete in high school, playing both lacrosse and football at West Forsyth in the Peach State. His frame, at 6' 4", 245-pounds, belies the fact that he can move, and move quickly, as we have noticed this week. He piled up 70-completions in college, averaging an impressive 12.2-yards per catch.

Free agency had the Saints grabbing Noah Fant from the Bengals. Now in his eighth year, Fant has gobbled up 334-passes for over 35-hundred yards. The seasoned vet is expected to help the young tight ends like Delp deepen their understanding of the game, while providing needed depth at the position.

We are projecting the team to keep 3 or 4 tight ends once the roster is whittled down. That possibly leaves room for a second year man like Moliki Matavao to sneak in.

Training Camp Schedule

Here's the practice schedule for the week:



- Sunday, 9:00-11:00 a.m., Pads (SOLD OUT)

- Monday, OFF DAY

- Tuesday, 9:00-10:35 a.m., Pads (Closed)

- Wednesday, 9:00-10:15 a.m., Helmets (Closed)

- Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m., Pads (SOLD OUT)

- Friday, TBD, Walk-Thru (Closed)\

- Saturday, Saints vs. Jaguars, 3:00 p.m., Superdome

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