Halftime Studs and Duds: Falcons 24 - Saints 7 on MNF at the Half
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The New Orleans Saints trail the Atlanta Falcons at the half 24-7. Here is what we saw worked and didn't work in the first thirty minutes.
The Studs
Tyler Shough
Despite constant pressure and being on his backside more often than he would like, Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has made almost miraculous throws, including this beauty to Chris Olave as Shough is being brought to the turf.
Ryan Wright
You know things are bad when the punter is mentioned as a stud. However, after wondering where former All-Pro Ryan Wright had been in a couple of games this season, he has shown up in spades in the first half, punting twice averaging 55-yards per kick.
Remember to join us immediately after the game for our Biggest Winners and Losers. Then our exclusive Game Story and the Quotes that Matter from Kellen Moore.
The Duds
Kendre Miller
The former 3rd round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints continues to be a negative for the team. Coming into this year, Kendre Miller, an athlete who had big promise, has not delivered. In his first three seasons with the Saints Miller played in 21-total game and run for an average of 3.9-yards per carry. Thus far in 2026, the fourth year man has 15-carries for 44-yards and a touchdown.
He had a fumble against the Raiders. Now, he has two fumbles on the year. After an impressive stop by the New Orleans defense, the Saints took over and Miller had the ball stripped from him while going to the ground.
Though Miller ran the ball again in the 1st half, the team has had to rely on 10-year veteran Alvin Kamara to carry most of the load. In fact, it was he who scored the Saints only touchdown.
It's time for the Kendre Miller experiment to end.
Saints Rushing Offense
Fifteen yards. That's it. While Atlanta piled up over a hundred yards on the ground, 59 of which were on a opening touchdown run by Bijan Robinson, who has hit the century mark in the first half all on his own, the Saints have only been able to rush for 15-yards in the first half. The leading rusher for New Orleans, Kamara with three rushes for nine yards.
Saints Rushing Defense
Giving up three rushing touchdowns in a game is tough. The Saints have given up three TDs on the ground in the first half alone. True, the Saints are short-handed this game with the amount of players on the sidelines, but the Falcons has had their way with the Saints' defensive front seven.
Saints Mailbag
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.