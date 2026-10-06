Halftime Studs and Duds: Falcons 24 - Saints 7 on MNF at the Half

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The New Orleans Saints trail the Atlanta Falcons at the half 24-7. Here is what we saw worked and didn't work in the first thirty minutes.

The Studs

Tyler Shough

Despite constant pressure and being on his backside more often than he would like, Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has made almost miraculous throws, including this beauty to Chris Olave as Shough is being brought to the turf.

"OLAVE WITH A LOT OF ROOM!"#Saints | 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/9zf72RA1s3 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 6, 2026

Ryan Wright

You know things are bad when the punter is mentioned as a stud. However, after wondering where former All-Pro Ryan Wright had been in a couple of games this season, he has shown up in spades in the first half, punting twice averaging 55-yards per kick.

Remember to join us immediately after the game for our Biggest Winners and Losers . Then our exclusive Game Story and the Quotes that Matter from Kellen Moore.

The Duds

Kendre Miller

The former 3rd round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints continues to be a negative for the team. Coming into this year, Kendre Miller, an athlete who had big promise, has not delivered. In his first three seasons with the Saints Miller played in 21-total game and run for an average of 3.9-yards per carry. Thus far in 2026, the fourth year man has 15-carries for 44-yards and a touchdown.

He had a fumble against the Raiders. Now, he has two fumbles on the year. After an impressive stop by the New Orleans defense, the Saints took over and Miller had the ball stripped from him while going to the ground.

Kendre Miller loses a fumble to CJ Henderson. Falcons ball! pic.twitter.com/jSozFmbcGp — The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) October 6, 2026

Though Miller ran the ball again in the 1st half, the team has had to rely on 10-year veteran Alvin Kamara to carry most of the load. In fact, it was he who scored the Saints only touchdown.

It's time for the Kendre Miller experiment to end.

Saints Rushing Offense

Fifteen yards. That's it. While Atlanta piled up over a hundred yards on the ground, 59 of which were on a opening touchdown run by Bijan Robinson, who has hit the century mark in the first half all on his own, the Saints have only been able to rush for 15-yards in the first half. The leading rusher for New Orleans, Kamara with three rushes for nine yards.

Saints Rushing Defense

Giving up three rushing touchdowns in a game is tough. The Saints have given up three TDs on the ground in the first half alone. True, the Saints are short-handed this game with the amount of players on the sidelines, but the Falcons has had their way with the Saints' defensive front seven.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .