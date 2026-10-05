Saints Inactives for MNF Include Fant, Elliss, Two EDGE Rushers
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The New Orleans Saints announced a pair of roster moves earlier Monday, then released their inactives for tonight's Monday Night Football matchup in the Caesar's Superdome against the Atlanta Falcons.
Roster Moves by Saints
A pair of practice squad members were moved up to the active roster in a standard elevation by the team. EDGE Fadil Diggs and linebacker Jackson Sirmon were moves made by the club earlier today in preparation for the game tonight. The moves made more sense once the club announced their inactives an hour and a half before kickoff.
Saints Inactives Put a Dent in Defense
Five of the seven inactives for tonight are on the defensive side of the ball.
- Cornerback - Decamerion Richardson
- EDGE - Anfernee Jennings
- EDGE - Carl Granderson
- Defensive lineman - Christen Miller
- Linebacker - Kaden Elliss
In addition, tight end Noah Fant has been listed as inactive for tonight, and quarterback Zach Wilson is designated as the third (emergency) quarterback.
Be on the lookout for our Halftime Studs and Duds tonight.
Elliss, Granderson, and Jennings were all announced as out for the Atlanta game on Saturday in the final team injury report. Elliss had not participated in practice all week due to a calf injury. Grando also did not practice this week after tweaking his ankle, while Jennings was declared out because of a knee injury.
Fant was limited in practice all week with what was described as an injury to his abdomen and was listed as questionable for the game.
After the game, our Biggest Winners and Losers, plus our exclusive Game Story and the Quotes that Matter from Kellen Moore.
Also listed as questionable on Saturday was linebacker Pete Werner. Head coach Kellen Moore told the media that Werner's participation against Atlanta would be a gametime decision. Werner is listed as a starter for tonight.
Among the surprises on the inactives list, rookie DL Miller. The defensive lineman has been battling a toe injury for two weeks, limiting his participation all of this week until Saturday, when he was a full participant.
Others who did not participate in practice, part of the week or were limited but are now ready to go are tight end Treyton Welch and cornerback Jayden Price.
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.