Blockbuster Bills-Saints Trade Idea For Chris Olave Makes No Sense
The New Orleans Saints and star wide receiver Chris Olave have been at the center of a lot of trade buzz over the last few months.
Olave's name has been on the rumor mill for months because of how bad the Saints are and how good Olave is. Typically, that combination ends up with the star player being traded for draft picks.
There are also plenty of teams in the league who desperately need wide receiver help.
FanSided's Wynston Wilcox recently put together a blockbuster trade idea that would send Olave and a sixth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Keon Coleman and a fourth-round pick.
Saints seem unlikely to trade Chris Olave at the trade deadline
"The Saints don’t need Olave as badly as the Bills do, and New Orleans needs the draft capital more than anything. That’s why they have to seriously consider making this move, even if they don't really want to. They can draft a replacement for Olave, but they can’t replace the draft capital they’d get in return. Not that Olave is worth a lot, but if they really don’t want to part ways with their star receiver and if the Bills really do want him, they will probably overpay for him. This is a no-brainer move for the Bills and it would give Josh Allen the top target he needs to finally get to the top of the AFC.
"The New Orleans Saints have said they’d like at least a third-round pick for Olave, though if the Bills come calling, they may demand a little bit more in return, seeing as they’re beefing up a contender, who probably doesn’t need the picks. I think the Saints could ask for a player in return, as they need something more than potential (capital in the 2026 NFL Draft) to feel better about parting ways with Olave."
There's one big issue with this trade idea: it makes zero sense for the Saints.
Olave is reportedly working on a contract extension with New Orleans, so a deal is unlikely in the first place. But it would make even less sense to take a wide receiver like Coleman and a fourth-round pick as the return. A fourth-round pick can't replace Olave.
The Saints will likely hold onto their star receiver at the deadline. But they'll almost certainly not take a deal for such a lacking return.
