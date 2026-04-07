When former New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor agreed to sign with the Tennessee Titans in free agency this offseason, it became clear that the Saints needed to replace Taylor's presence immediately.

Taylor's value surpassed what the Saints were willing to pay. The 27-year-old cornerback signed a three-year deal worth $60 million with Tennessee, a price tag that was beyond what New Orleans could match. As they start the first season without Taylor, the Saints currently plan to field 23-year-old Kool-Aid McKinstry and second-year corner Quincy Riley.

The Saints could leverage the youth at that position, but they might also target a cornerback early in the 2026 NFL Draft to complement McKinstry and Riley. Enter South Carolina cornerback Jalon Kilgore, who had a private workout with Saints brass, according to NFL Reporter Aaron Wilson.

KIlgore could work well in New Orleans

Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

"One of the most versatile safeties in the draft, Kilgore also visits the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, and Washington Commanders," Wilson wrote. "The Gamecocks team captain has private workouts with the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Buffalo Bills."

A source told OnSI that the private workouts with the Saints and Cowboys took place already.

Kilgore is ranked No. 128 on PFF's big board, but there's been a lot of buzz that the former South Carolina defensive back is strongly in the mix to be chosen on Day 2. He demonstrated his elite athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.4 40-yard dash with a 37-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump.

South Carolina moved Kilgore around its secondary throughout his time with the Gamecocks. He played 497 snaps in the slot and 157 in the box during the 2025 season, finishing with 44 tackles and allowing just 34 receptions on 65 targets. Kilgore also posted an NFL passer rating of only 68.1 against him while in coverage.

The 6-foot-1 cornerback played only three seasons at South Carolina after arriving as a four-star recruit out of high school. He first made an impact as a true freshman when he replaced now-Seahawks star defensive back Nick Emmanwori, who was injured at the time, and Kilgore earned a spot on ESPN's First-Team Freshman All-America honors.

The Saints hold pick No. 73 in the third round of the draft, which is the most likely spot for New Orleans to select Kilgore. By the time the Saints are on the clock with their first pick on Day 3, the 132nd overall, Kilgore should already be off the board. Adding the 21-year-old former South Carolina cornerback to the Saints' young secondary would not only bring potential at the position, but also give McKinstry and Riley more time to develop while receiving additional support.