Versatile Defender at Center of Growing Saints NFL Draft Buzz

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of holes left on their roster after free agency, but it's clear that they've gotten better over the last few weeks.

The Saints added players like Travis Etienne, David Edwards, Noah Fant, and Kaden Elliss to bolster their roster around young quarterback Tyler Shough. But they need to dive into the NFL draft to finish up the roster ahead of the 2026 season.

Saints gearing up for 2026 NFL Draft

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; A New Orleans Saints helmet on the field during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All eyes are seemingly on the NFL draft for the Saints, where they hold the No. 8 pick in the first round of the draft. Players like Jordyn Tyson, Carnell Tate, Sonny Styles, and plenty of others could be on the board for the Saints.

But it's important to look down the draft board, too. The Saints need to be focused on adding talent in rounds two, three, four, and five as much as they are focused on landing the right star at pick No. 8.

As a result, it's not shocking that they've met with an under-the-radar defensive player.

Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports recently reported that the Saints met with UCF defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly on Wednesday. Kelly is a versatile weapon, though, and has worked out as a linebacker over the past few months, too.

Saints showing interest in UCF LB Nyjalik Kelly

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCF defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly (DL47) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Kelly, who was also at the combine, improved his 40 time. He measured just under 6-foot-5.5 and 263 pounds, then timed the 40 in 4.81 to 4.85 seconds, almost a full tenth faster than his best mark from Indianapolis," Pauline wrote. "His fastest 10-yard split came in at 1.69 seconds, which tied his mark from the combine. He looked good in both linebacker and pass-rush drills. Kelly met with the Cowboys extensively on Tuesday and has an official 30-visit scheduled with the team. He also had a Wednesday evening meeting with the New Orleans Saints set."

Kelly stands out as an underrated pass rusher in this year's NFL draft. Shockingly, he's looked good in linebacker drills despite being over 260 pounds and having a 40-yard dash time of over 4.80 seconds.

But his positional versatility could be a weapon for the Saints. They could use him as a pass rusher without being afraid to drop him into coverage in disguised looks. That kind of versatility is what sets linebackers like TJ Watt and Micah Parsons apart from the pass rush specialists around the league.

Either way, the Saints have met with Kelly. It wouldn't be shocking to see him end up in New Orleans late in the draft.