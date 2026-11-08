Saints Turn Snoozefest Into Thriller, Escape With Overtime Win Over Browns

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The New Orleans Saints secured their first home victory of the season in thrilling fashion on Sunday at Caesars Superdome, defeating the Cleveland Browns 23-22 in overtime.

Quarterback Tyler Shough connected with tight end Juwan Johnson for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 4:17 remaining in the extra period, giving New Orleans a seven-point lead. Cleveland quickly countered with a touchdown drive of its own, but the Saints’ defense shut down the Browns’ potential game-winning two-point conversion attempt to seal the dramatic win.

With the victory, the Saints improved to 3-5 while snapping a frustrating home winless streak. The loss dropped the Browns to 5-4. What began as a sluggish defensive battle turned into one of the wildest finishes of the NFL season, featuring 20 fourth-quarter points and an overtime showdown after three quarters dominated by field goals.

Shough delivered an impressive performance, completing 21 of 35 passes for 265 yards while adding 51 rushing yards on 10 carries.

On the other side, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was equally stellar, throwing for 297 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-31 passing.

However, running back Audric Estime proved to be New Orleans’ secret weapon. Re-joining the team just days before kickoff after being cut following training camp, Estime provided a massive spark with 15 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown to open up the offense.

The game reached peak chaos late in the fourth quarter. Up 9-6, New Orleans watched Cleveland reclaim the lead on a dramatic 4-yard touchdown connection from Sanders to receiver Concepcion with 5:21 left. Sanders hit Concepcion on a deep route before the receiver cut left and sprinted into the corner of the end zone, stunning the home crowd.

Unfazed, the Saints executed a swift scoring drive that took just 50 seconds. Shough found wideout Chris Olave for a 33-yard completion to Cleveland’s 10-yard line, setting up Estime’s 2-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds remaining to put New Orleans ahead 16-13.

Cleveland answered immediately as Sanders orchestrated a quick drive into field goal range. Browns kicker Andre Szmyt drilled a 51-yard field goal as regulation expired to tie the game at 16-16 and send it into overtime.

In overtime, Shough led the Saints downfield and found Johnson for a touchdown to take a 23-16 lead. Sanders responded once more, connecting with tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for a 39-yard touchdown pass to make it 23-22.

Rather than kicking the extra point to force double overtime, Cleveland aggressively went for two. However, a crucial holding penalty pushed the Browns back, and Sanders’ forced pass attempt fell incomplete to preserve the Saints’ victory.

First Half Defensive Battle

The frantic second half stood in stark contrast to the opening two quarters, which ended in a 3-3 deadlock. Despite outgaining Cleveland 176-80 in total yards during the first half, the Saints struggled to finish drives due to costly mistakes.

Saints kicker Charlie Smyth opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal midway through the first quarter after missing a 52-yard attempt earlier in the game. Szmyt answered for Cleveland with a 41-yard field goal with 10:30 remaining in the second quarter.

New Orleans had multiple opportunities to take control early. Following Szmyt’s field goal, Shough hit receiver Barion Brown for a 52-yard completion to Cleveland’s 11-yard line. However, rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson fumbled at the Browns’ 2-yard line, turning the ball over and squandering a prime scoring chance.

The Saints’ defense provided key plays to keep Cleveland contained. Linebacker Kaden Elliss executed a goal-line stand late in the second quarter, stopping Browns running back Judkins for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line to preserve the tie entering halftime. Defensive end Cameron Jordan and edge rusher Carl Granderson also recorded key sacks on Sanders during the game.

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