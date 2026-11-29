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On a rain-soaked afternoon in Cincinnati, the New Orleans Saints ' offense continued to sink.

Despite a respectable performance from defense coordinator Brandon Staley's unit against one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, New Orleans suffered its third consecutive loss Sunday, falling 19-9 to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

The Saints (3-8) went 0 for 4 on fourth down, converted just 5 of 14 third-down opportunities and scored a touchdown on only 1 of 4 trips inside the red zone. Meanwhile, Cincinnati (8-3) maintained sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

For the 28th consecutive game under head coach Kellen Moore , the Saints found themselves playing from behind.

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow capped Cincinnati's opening possession with a 5-yard touchdown run. Evan McPherson missed the ensuing extra-point attempt.

New Orleans appeared poised to respond with a 13-play, 69-yard drive but came away empty-handed after Cincinnati's defense stopped the Saints on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

McPherson connected on a 54-yard field goal late in the second quarter, giving Cincinnati a 9-0 halftime lead.

Things became increasingly concerning for New Orleans early in the third quarter when quarterback Tyler Shough temporarily exited with a right shoulder injury sustained while diving on a scramble.

Backup quarterback Spencer Rattler helped set up Charlie Smyth's 22-yard field goal, cutting Cincinnati's lead to 9-3.

However, Cincinnati responded with a 31-yard field goal before Burrow connected with rookie wide receiver Colbie Young for a 1-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Shough, who returned following his injury, connected with Devaughn Vele for a 4-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining. The subsequent two-point conversion and onside kick attempts failed.

Shough finished 20 of 38 for 238 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Chris Olave was among the few offensive bright spots, hauling in seven receptions for 129 yards, while Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 47 yards on 15 carries.

Defensively, New Orleans limited Burrow to 141 passing yards and held All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to one reception for 15 yards. Chase Young and Vernon Broughton each recorded a sack, but the Saints failed to generate a takeaway.

New Orleans will look to snap its three-game losing streak when it returns to the Caesars Superdome to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 6.

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