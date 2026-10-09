Saints DC Doesn't Hold Back in Response to Troy Aikman

New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley pushed back Thursday against criticism from ESPN analyst Troy Aikman, who said during a 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons that Staley "didn't have any answers" for Atlanta's rushing attack.

The Saints (1-3) surrendered five rushing touchdowns and 205 yards on the ground while playing without linebacker Kaden Elliss and edge rushers Carl Granderson and Anfernee Jennings. Staley acknowledged his responsibility for the outcome, but stated the comments bothered him "because they're not true."

“I did hear those comments, and I have no idea what he’s talking about.”#Saints DC Brandon Staley addresses Troy Aikman’s comments from Monday Night’s broadcast. pic.twitter.com/mukvaI6DMO — NOF (@nofnetwork) October 8, 2026

Bijan Robinson had 19 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns while Brian Robinson had 14 carries for 62 yards and three touchdowns.

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"It was a tough night for us, and certainly, I'm responsible. I'm calling the defense, but we've got a great group of guys," Staley said. "No one defended that runner last year better than us. He's a hell of a player. But our group defended him twice last year better than anyone through his time in the NFL."

Staley said he had heard Aikman's comments but had "no idea" what he was talking about as he alluded to how the Saints held Bijan Robinson to just 33 and 70 yards in both meetings last season.

Aikman's Broadcast Critique

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Television commentator Troy Aikman speaks before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 2:43 left in the third quarter of the "Monday Night Football" broadcast, Aikman weighed in, highlighting missing personnel up front.

"Brandon Staley, he just simply doesn't have any answers. And I think he knew it when we talked to him coming in," Aikman said. "I think he knew. He didn't tell us, but the guys that are out ... their big edge rushers and guys who can play the run and set the edge, they're not on the field, and they just don't have that star defender that can erase mistakes for other people.

"This was a matchup issue coming into this game, and it's proven true."

Aikman also criticized the team's effort on Atlanta's fifth rushing touchdown and the third by Brian Robinson, noting that players were "standing around watching the play, missed tackles, just bad football."

Addressing the defensive breakdown, Staley noted that Bijan Robinson's 59-yard run on the third play was a "shock to everybody," but defended his unit's overall effort.

"There were plenty of good moments in there in the first half, but after that possession, it was really up and down," Staley said. "We did not play a good game after that fourth-down penalty. We never got our rhythm back as a defense. And that's what stood out to me. And that's why I say it was very uncharacteristic of us because, since I've been here, we've been very steady. But that game got away from us."

"Our guys have played the right way," Staley added regarding effort. "And mainly that's assignment, technique, effort, all in one. I think the other night, we were missing two out of the three. Our effort was there."

"We're focusing on Minnesota, learning the tough lessons from the other night," Staley said as the Saints prepare to host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. "We've got the right guys to bounce back."

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