Saints Face a Much Different Falcons Offense With Michael Penix Jr. Back

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The New Orleans Saints face a transforming Atlanta Falcons offense ahead of Monday night's game.

Atlanta struggled in its first two games, averaging just 262 yards and eight points while committing seven turnovers. However, everything shifted with Michael Penix Jr. 's return in Week 3, as the Falcons erupted for 498 yards and 35 points with only one turnover against Green Bay.

Although Atlanta enters averaging 17 points per game, that stat is misleading. The Saints' challenge is preparing for the potent Penix-led offense rather than early-season metrics.

Here is a breakdown of the Falcons’ offense.

Michael Penix Jr.'s return has dramatically transformed Atlanta's offense.

Sep 24, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penix missed two games recovering from last November's torn ACL. This forced Atlanta to start veteran Cooper Rush after initial starter Tua Tagovailoa suffered a preseason oblique injury.

Under Rush, the offense struggled severely as he threw foir interceptions in Atlanta’s losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers . During those two games, the Falcons averaged only eight points and 262 yards while failing to reach the red zone.

Penix's return against Green Bay immediately changed the complexion of the offense, and possibly was a season-changing game

Making his first appearance in more than 10 months, Penix completed 18 of 25 passes for 256 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Atlanta's 35-14 victory. He averaged 10.2 yards per attempt, posted a 101.4 passer rating and wasn't sacked as the Falcons piled up 498 total yards.

Penix also helped unlock Drake London . The Falcons' No. 1 receiver caught nine passes for a career-high 194 yards against Green Bay, giving Atlanta the explosive passing element it had been missing during the first two weeks. Through three games this season, London has 15 catches for 274 yards.

There is still an obvious caveat for the Saints: Penix has played only one game since undergoing ACL surgery.

Atlanta doesn't need Penix to carry the team alone. Supported by Bijan Robinson and a run game that posted 242 yards against Green Bay, Penix can rely on play-action and manageable situations.

Even so, his return changes how New Orleans must prepare.

Unlike the unit that scored three points against Carolina, New Orleans faces a healthy Penix leading a 498-yard offense. The Saints must now evaluate if Atlanta's breakout performance is a temporary spark or a lasting shift.

Bijan Robinson Will Be the Biggest Threat

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Falcons won the game, 35-14. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Robinson, he will be New Orleans’ biggest threat.

Robinson enters the NFC South matchup as one of the NFL's most productive offensive players. Through three games, the Falcons running back has rushed for 349 yards and two touchdowns on 66 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. Add his 13 receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown, and Robinson leads the NFL with 467 yards from scrimmage.

The Saints also will be dealing with a player coming off his best performance of the season. Robinson shredded Green Bay for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, including a 55-yard run, while adding two catches for 19 yards. Atlanta finished with 242 rushing yards and controlled possession for more than 37 minutes in its 35-14 victory. Robinson was subsequently named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The basic formula against New Orleans should be straightforward: establish Robinson, force the Saints to devote extra bodies to the run, manufacture easy throws/screens for Penix and then attack vertically or over the middle with London.

The biggest secondary concern for New Orleans is that Atlanta doesn't necessarily need Penix to throw 35-40 times. Against Green Bay, the Falcons attempted just 25 passes against 41 rushing attempts and still generated 498 yards.

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