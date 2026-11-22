Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.

At Noon today, the New Orleans Saints take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in the Windy City. As the teams released their inactives for the game, the Saints are missing a trio from their offensive line and one of its starting linebackers.

Saints Inactives against the Bears

Like last week, there will be some moving around of personnel along the offensive front today, as three offensive linemen have been declared inactive for New Orleans. Also expect to see Danny Stutsman a lot today, as a starting linebacker is out.

Offensive lineman Asim Richards

Tackle Taliese Fuaga

Center Erik McCoy

Linebacker Pete Werner

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

Running back Audric Estimé

Quarterback Zach Wilson (designated third QB)

The only player move Saints fans were hopeful for, did not occur, as Werner's injury is keeping him off the field against Chicago.

- Emerson is in concussion protocol and was ruled out on Friday.

- McCoy's injury will take two-to-three weeks to heal his biceps injury, not enough to put on the IR. He has been declared out in the Friday injury update.

- Richards is in the same boat as McCoy with a bum knee, except he's a week ahead. He was also ruled officially out on Friday.

- Though officially listed as questionable on Friday, Werner's hammie has not responded as the team had hoped.

- Estimé is a healthy scratch with the return of CJ Donaldson from a shoulder injury.

Bears Inactives versus the Saints

No surprizes on this list, as we expected these moves.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon

Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott

Offensive lineman Jordan McFadden

Defensive lineman Jayden Loving

Quarterback Case Keenum (emergency 3rd QB)

We expected this list from the Bears.

- Gordon was considered day-to-day after going down with the injured shoulder against Tampa Bay a week and a half ago. He will be sitting out the Saints game with a short work week for Chicago, who will be playing on Thanksgiving Day against the Lions.

The rest are healthy scratches for Chicago.

Wet in Chicago

The forecast we shared with you on Friday for Chicago hasn't changed much. There is still a 65% chance of rain through most of the game, with game time temperatures around 55-degrees. It'll "feel like" 52-degrees at kickoff.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .