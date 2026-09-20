Saints Inactives vs. Ravens: A Running Back Makes the List
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Today, the New Orleans Saints are in Baltimore to take on the Ravens at M&T Stadium. The team released its inactives for the game with a couple of surprises on it.
Injury List Growing
Earlier this week, star wide receiver Chris Olave was one of those who made the questionable list after tweaking his hamstring. He was limited in practice all week long. The good news is that Olave did not make the list of inactives.
Also originally listed as questionable for today's game were EDGE rusher Chase Young, whose calf injury cropped up on Wednesday, and rookie defensive lineman Christen Miller's toe injury. A split of good news-bad news, as Young looks like he'll see the field, while Miller's toe is a big question mark
Meanwhile, linebacker Isaiah Stalbird was originally listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury on the final injury report before today's game.
Today's inactive list has some surprises on it, along with some that were expected.
The toe issue for Christen Miller has placed him on that inactive list as well. We're not sure if it's a turf toe issue, but that is usually the case when a toe injury is listed.
We expected Isaiah Stalbird to make the inactive list. The real worry will be whether or not the linebacker will have to placed on Injured Reserve. He did not participate in practice all week, even though he was listed as Doubtful most of the week.
Saints On SI Analysis
Running back Kendre Miller was placed on the inactives for today's game. He popped up on the late injury list prior to kickoff. No word as to why Miller is on either of the lists.
The season-debut of 10-year running back Alvin Kamara today softens the blow a bit, however, Miller's continued lack of availability due to injury is troubling, to say the least. As the saying goes, "The best ability is availability," and Miller has ended up on the short end of the stick on that.
We expect CJ Donaldson Jr to continue to have a presence in the Saints backfield, spelling Travis Etienne Jr and Kamara. Donaldson, in his Saints debut last week, had 2-carries for 4-yards, but both of his runs were on 3rd down and the undrafted free agent has made his mark on the team as the short yardage specialist.
Saints Mailbag
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.