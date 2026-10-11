Saints Must Accomplish 3 Things to End Minnesota's Perfect Start

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The New Orleans Saints (1-3) enter Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings (4-0) looking to bounce back from a humbling 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

However, getting back on track won't be easy against a Minnesota team that has relied on one of the NFL's most dominant defenses to overcome its offensive struggles.

Sunday's matchup will also be a special occasion for the franchise as legendary quarterback Drew Brees will be inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor, adding even more significance to a game in which New Orleans desperately needs a victory.

For the Saints, the challenge will be giving their former quarterback and the home crowd something to celebrate while avoiding a third consecutive loss at the Caesars Superdome.

Doing so will require significant improvements on both sides of the ball, particularly against a Vikings defense that has consistently overwhelmed opposing offenses.

Here are three keys to victory for the Saints as they look to hand Minnesota its first loss of the season.

1. Protect Tyler Shough

The Saints’ matchup against the Vikings will hinge on whether New Orleans can handle Minnesota’s league-leading blitz and pressure package. Minnesota enters Week 5 with arguably the NFL's best defense through four games, allowing a league-low 12.8 points per game while racking up 16 sacks, four interceptions and a plus-five turnover differential, the second-best mark in the league.

That is a major concern for a Saints offense that has struggled with consistency, protection, and turnovers. New Orleans has surrendered 12 sacks through four games, turned the ball over too often and enters Sunday with a minus-five turnover differential. Against a defense that thrives on disguising coverages, generating pressure from different alignments and forcing difficult decisions, the Saints cannot afford to fall behind early or repeatedly find themselves in obvious passing situations.

The biggest individual matchup is quarterback Tyler Shough against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ blitz-heavy system. Shough has already been sacked a dozen times this, with nine coming against the blitz, and New Orleans will need clear answers built into the game plan to avoid exposing him to the same issues again.

There are reasons for optimism. When Shough has gotten the ball out against blitzing defenses, he has been productive, posting a 105.1 passer rating while completing 71.9% of his passes and throwing for 442 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. But Minnesota has been uniquely effective at creating negative plays, and the Vikings’ No. 2 pressure rate will make life difficult if the Saints cannot keep the pocket clean.

2. Shut Down Justin Jefferson and Make Minnesota's Offense One-Dimensional

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass against Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Containing opposing top receivers has plagued the Saints through four games, making Sunday’s matchup against Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson a severe challenge.

Despite Minnesota ranking last in passing and 31st in total offense, Jefferson’s elite route-running, explosiveness, and contested-catch ability threaten New Orleans’ vulnerable secondary.

These defensive struggles were evident in Week 3 when Raiders tight end Brock Bowers posted 10 catches, 119 yards, and a touchdown from Kirk Cousins in Las Vegas' 31-28 win.

They continued Monday against Atlanta, as Drake London caught five passes for 96 yards, including a 37-yarder over Kool-Aid McKinstry, despite the Falcons leaning on the run.

New Orleans' secondary has struggled with missed tackles, blown coverages, penalties, and big plays.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. averaged 11.2 yards per attempt, going 15-for-20 for 223 yards and a touchdown.

Cornerbacks Quincy Riley (58 yards, TD allowed; 28.0 PFF grade) and McKinstry (60 yards allowed, two penalties; 29.5 PFF grade) were especially exploited.

These defensive flaws create major concerns facing Jefferson.

Unlike Bowers' versatile tight end mismatches or London's size, Jefferson combines route precision, speed, and versatility across alignments.

Leaving McKinstry or Riley isolated on Jefferson could prove disastrous for defensive coordinator Brandon Staley .

New Orleans must disguise coverages and offer safety help to force Kyler Murray elsewhere.

However, over-committing to Jefferson risks leaving tight end T.J. Hockenson (13 catches, 119 yards last week vs. Miami) open underneath against an injured Saints linebacker corps.

Ultimately, New Orleans must force Minnesota into long, sustained drives without letting Jefferson dominate.

3. Win the Turnover Battle and Avoid Costly Mistakes

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Julian Blackmon (23) intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The four-game difference between these teams centers on protecting the football and capitalizing on errors.

Minnesota's plus-five turnover differential ranks tied for second-best in the NFL, whereas New Orleans ranks among the worst at minus-five. This 10-turnover gap clarifies how undefeated Minnesota overcomes an unproductive offense, while New Orleans loses despite averaging 367 yards and 26.3 points.

The Saints cannot afford to let turnovers, defensive breakdowns, and self-inflicted mistakes ruin offensive output against Minnesota's elite defense. Additionally, the Vikings lead the league in punt return average and rank second in kickoff return average, threatening a Saints squad already struggling with field position.

To succeed, New Orleans must secure the ball, limit penalties, convert in the red zone, force long drives, and avoid slow starts that play into Flores's pressure scheme. Even with Drew Brees honored at halftime and a supportive home crowd, emotional momentum will not offset repeated mistakes.

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