Cam Jordan Speaks Volumes on Saints-Demario Davis Free Agency

It sounds like the New Orleans Saints are going to have to get aggressive if they want to keep longtime linebacker Demario Davis for another season.

Davis is a franchise pillar and spent the last eight seasons with the franchise and is now a pending free agent. While the Saints have acknowledged that they would like to keep Davis, he is coming off a big year and has earned himself the opportunity to look around. Davis is still elite. He racked up a career high of 143 total tackles in 2025 and was the sixth-ranked linebacker in football by Pro Football Focus grade at 80.3. Davis recently appeared on "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams and didn't guarantee a return to New Orleans.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"I'm coming back to the NFL," Davis said with a smile. "I'm coming back to the NFL. And I'm excited about that. I am super excited about that. I keep training all the way through the Super Bowl so my body feels great. I'm just excited. I'm just excited for the offseason. We'll finish up these games watching them through the Super Bowl and then get into my offseason regimen. ... How that plays out, we shall see.

The Saints have to get aggressive

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) stretches against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

He played well enough in 2025 that someone should pay up for him, whether that is the Saints or someone else. There's been some chatter out there about the Chicago Bears as a free agency fit. Greg Auman of FOX Sports predicted he will end up going to Chicago. Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.Net also noted that the Bears could be the biggest threat to New Orleans.

Fellow pending free agent Cameron Jordan took to X in response to the chatter about Davis.

"With a man of his distinction, it’ll always be about Role, DD a leader of men! You can’t be a general from the sidelines," Jordan wrote while sharing speculation linking the Bears to Davis.

This message holds volumes. Jordan and Davis are both franchise legends. They've been in New Orleans for a long time. These are two guys who both had big seasons in 2025. The fact that they have both been in New Orleans for years isn't enough to assume that they will be back. The Saints need to make competitive offers. This public message arguably adds more fuel to the idea that New Orleans is going to get aggressive to keep the duo in town.

More NFL: When Red‑Hot Derek Carr Rumors Could End for Saints