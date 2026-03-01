David Montgomery Smoke Should Have Saints' Attention Now

The New Orleans Saints should be in the market for another running back to pair with Alvin Kamara this offseason and one team that they should have their eyes on is the Detroit Lions.

On Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano shared a column highlighting all of the tidbits and nuggets of information they have been hearing as the scouting combine has been ongoing. One nugget that stood out was the fact that Fowler reported that Lions running back David Montgomery reportedly "wants out."

"Two offensive linemen to potentially be included in trades are Green Bay's Elgton Jenkins and Denver's Ben Powers," Fowler wrote. "Both have large cap hits and potential value. And at running back, the Lions' David Montgomery wants out, has a reasonable contract (owed $6 million in 2026) and is 28. That has value. Word out of Indy is that Detroit would want a decent Day 3 pick (possibly a fifth-rounder) in return. Seattle makes sense here if it can't re-sign Kenneth Walker III."

The Saints should give the Lions a call about David Montgomery

Dec 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Montgomery seemingly responded on X afterward: "Damn, Dmo told you that?"

Damn, Dmo told you that ? https://t.co/ttg4DY6H99 — David Montgomery (@MontgomerDavid) March 1, 2026

If Montgomery does, in fact, want out of Detroit, he's the exact type of back New Orleans should be all over. Think about how the Lions have run their offense with Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. That is a system that New Orleans arguably needs. In 2024, Montgomery had 775 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 14 games. In 2025, he had 716 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games. Gibbs' role increased and Montgomery's went down a bit.

Pairing a ground-and-pound back like Montgomery with Kamara, who thrives in the air, would be a best-case scenario situation. Unlike Gibbs, Kamara is in the back half of his career. If the Saints could bring Montgomery to town, he very well could have a bigger opportunity than he did in Detroit, while still forming an electric backfield duo. He has had success in tandem. In a Kellen Moore-led offense paired with Kamara, he arguably could be even better in New Orleans.