State Of Saints: Where Things Stand With 7 Games Left
The New Orleans Saints have had a rollercoaster of a season so far.
It's Week 11 across the National Football League and the Saints will not be playing a game this weekend. New Orleans has its bye week now after arguably its most positive game of the season. New Orleans didn't just earn a win over the Carolina Panthers, the fanbase got a potential look at a new franchise quarterback.
Tyler Shough was electric in the Week 10 matchup in just his second start in the NFL. Obviously, that's a small sample size, but he looked good enough in the win to give Saints fans a bit of excitement for a change in an otherwise dreary season.
It's been a long road to get to the bye week. Let's take a look at where things stand for the franchise.
It's been a long season so far
Record: 2-8
NFC South Standings: Last place in the NFC South. The Atlanta Falcons are closest to the Saints at 3-6.
NFC Wild Card Standings: Not ideal. The Saints are the No. 14 seed right now, with just seven making the playoffs.
MVP: Chris Olave. Throughout all of the negativity of the season, Olave has been a bright spot. He's on pace for a career year plus, he's been able to stay healthy after missing time last year. New Orleans opted against trading him, which arguably was the right call.
Biggest Surprise: Alvin Kamara. Kamara had one of his better games of the season in Week 10 with 83 rushing yards, three catches, and 32 receiving yards. But, his usage this season has been somewhat surprising. Kamara has been healthy, but hasn't been getting the ball in the passing game as much as he has throughout his career. Right now, he is averaging 18.2 receiving yards per game, whereas his career average is 39.6 yards per game.
2026 NFL Draft Positioning: If the season were to end today, the Saints would have the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, just behind the Tennessee Titans.
