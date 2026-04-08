Two Free Agents for Saints After 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints don't have a ton of salary cap space at their disposal right now.

New Orleans has just over $13.8 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap, which is 24th in the National Football League right now. The priority for New Orleans right now should be the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft. It's just about two weeks away, as of writing, and New Orleans will be on the clock with the No. 8 overall pick first.

After the draft passes, the Saints will have a better understanding of what their biggest roster holes are and how much money they have left to spend with some of the salary cap space going to rookies.

Afterward, the team should take a look back at the free agent market and there are two guys the Saints should target above all else in the open market.

Cameron Jordan — Most Recent Team: New Orleans Saints

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jordan should be back in 2026 at this point. Free agency opened up and he didn't sign a deal elsewhere right away. Now, the market has been open for about a month. He's been out there for the taking and another team hasn't struck yet. These two sides should go back to the negotiating table and simply work something out.

Whatever value Jordan entered the offseason looking for, it clearly wasn't there. Or else he would've signed. New Orleans already lost Demario Davis. Retaining one of the team's defensive pillars would go a long way for a young team heading into a season that could have legit playoff aspirations. If Jordan is still out there after the NFL Draft in free agency, the Saints need to figure out a way to get a deal done.

Keenan Allen — Most Recent Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It would be great if the Saints could go out and draft someone like Carnell Tate with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round. Even if the Saints are able to get him, though, it wouldn't hurt to invest in one more veteran playmaker. Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele are both young and there's a chance New Orleans drafts a rookie. The receiver room is very young.

Allen is 33 years old, but still had 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 with Los Angeles. He's a six-time Pro Bowler with all of the experience in the world. A receiver room featuring him, Olave, a rookie and Vele would be elite and put Tyler Shough in the best possible position to succeed.