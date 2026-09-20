Halftime Studs & Duds, Saints vs Ravens: Stupid Penalties, Lamar Jackson Show

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At the half, the New Orleans Saints trail the Baltimore Ravens, 14-6. Here is what we saw in the first two quarters of play.

The Studs

Special teams are leading the way again for the Saints

Barion Brown Explodes

With less than 30-seconds remaining and the Ravens scoring their second touchdown, Baltimore made the mistake of kicking to Barion Brown. The former LSU Tiger returns the kickoff 53-yards to the Ravens' 44, setting up a 47-yard Daniel Carlson field goal to end the half.

Blocking a FG

Carl Granderson was able to somehow find his way through the blocking and put his hand up to misdirect the attempted field goal.

The Tulane Toe

We don't know if you can place a punt any better than the Saints' Ryan Wright. With the ball between the Ravens' 40-and-45, Wright put up a knuckler that hit inside the one and bounced backwards to the six. A thinkg of beauty.

New Snapper, No Worries

On Scott Daly's first snap for points, the snap was true and Carlson nailed a chip shot 23-yarder for the Saints' first points against the Ravens. This isn't Daly's first rodeo, as the NFL long snapper who has played 5 seasons across the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and other stints, recording 77 career games played, including today.

He's Got the Reach

As if you needed more evidence that Devaughn Vele has an incredible ability to just catch anything close to him, here's just one more example

Vele's catch radius is unreal.



📺 #NOvsBAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/dgP0mGyyS8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 20, 2026

The Sack Machine

Lamar Jackson was hoping for a screen in the right flat, but the Saints D covered it well, giving EDGE rusher Chase Young time to hunt the elusive Jackson down.

THE BIG MAN CHASE YOUNG.



📺 #NOvsBAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/4lsy9nuCjU — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 20, 2026

The Duds

An Offense That Can't Score in the 1st Quarter

The last time a Kellen Moore offense scored in the first quarter was November 9, 2025 when Blake Grupe hit a field goal against the Carolina Panthers.

Stopping Derrick Henry...

...or not stopping him. On the Ravens' first touchdown drive, Henry was 8-carries, 34-yards, and the TD run. By the end of the first two quarters, the never-aging running back had 11-carries for 51-yards.

Stopping Lamar Jackson...

...or not (again). Jackson was 13-of-16 for 171-yards and a touchdown in the first half. At one time, he completed nine in a row as he marched the Ravens down the field in the last few minutes of the half, along with two quarterback runs that picked up 1st downs, completing the ninth straight for that TD.

Shooting Yourself in the Foot

The Saints offense is committing stupid penalties and letting balls slip through hands. Receiver Chris Olave spinning the ball in front of a defender, being called for taunting and movement on the offensive line, receivers lining up offsides are just dumb. Then, a fumble by Travis Etienne Jr on a good pitch by quarterback Tyler Shough that lost 7-yards and pushed the Saints back into their own territory.

All Alvin, all the Time

After fumbling that pitch (see above), Etienne didn't come back on the field for the rest of the first half. Speculation is that he was hurt when landing on the ball and having a defender land on him. Since that fumble, it's been Alvin Kamara and no one else running the ball.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .