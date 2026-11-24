Saints Stock Report: A Dynamic Receiving Duo and an Emerging Defensive Star
In this story:
Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.
The New Orleans Saints fell to 3-7 following Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Chicago Bears, as offensive inconsistencies and costly mistakes continue to plague Kellen Moore's team.
However, despite the team's recurring struggles, a handful of players continue to stand out and give New Orleans reasons to be optimistic moving forward. That may not ultimately determine whether the Saints avoid a full rebuild, but it's still important to recognize the key pieces already in place if the team decides to blow it up and start over.
Here's whose stock is rising following Sunday's loss in Chicago.
Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele Did Their Thing
While there weren't many positives, Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele did not have many negatives, if any.
Olave continues to add another strong performance to an already impressive season, catching nine passes on 15 targets for 102 yards, recording his latest 100-yard performance despite facing one of the NFL's better defenses.
The former first-round pick remains the Saints' most dependable offensive weapon and one of the few players consistently producing regardless of the team's struggles.
Vele was equally impressive, catching all seven of his targets for 76 yards, providing Tyler Shough with another reliable option in the passing game as his 6-foot-5 frame makes him a mismatch.
While neither reached the end zone, both receivers repeatedly found ways to get open and move the chains despite Chicago's aggressive defensive approach.
With Olave continuing to establish himself as a legitimate No. 1 receiver and Vele developing into a dependable complementary weapon, New Orleans has two important pieces to build around offensively.
Unfortunately, their production wasn't enough to overcome the team's other shortcomings.
LB Danny Stutsman was Defense’s Brightest Star
Despite the New Orleans Saints' 21-13 defeat against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, second-year linebacker Danny Stutsman emerged as a major bright spot.
Starting the game, the former Oklahoma standout led the team with nine tackles (including three solo stops) and snagged his first career NFL interception.
Stutsman's marquee moment occurred in the second quarter when he picked off a tipped pass from Caleb Williams at the Chicago 47-yard line. This turnover provided New Orleans a chance to narrow the Bears' 16-7 advantage, though the offense could not capitalize after kicker Charlie Smyth pushed a 47-yard field goal attempt wide.
Additionally, Stutsman played a key role in containing Chicago's ground game, holding their running backs to just 102 yards on 27 carries (a 3.8-yard average).
Saints Mailbag
Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.
A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant