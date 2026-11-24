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The New Orleans Saints fell to 3-7 following Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Chicago Bears , as offensive inconsistencies and costly mistakes continue to plague Kellen Moore's team.

However, despite the team's recurring struggles, a handful of players continue to stand out and give New Orleans reasons to be optimistic moving forward. That may not ultimately determine whether the Saints avoid a full rebuild, but it's still important to recognize the key pieces already in place if the team decides to blow it up and start over.

Here's whose stock is rising following Sunday's loss in Chicago.

Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele Did Their Thing

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) makes a tackle on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there weren't many positives, Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele did not have many negatives, if any.

Olave continues to add another strong performance to an already impressive season, catching nine passes on 15 targets for 102 yards, recording his latest 100-yard performance despite facing one of the NFL's better defenses.

The former first-round pick remains the Saints' most dependable offensive weapon and one of the few players consistently producing regardless of the team's struggles.

Vele was equally impressive, catching all seven of his targets for 76 yards, providing Tyler Shough with another reliable option in the passing game as his 6-foot-5 frame makes him a mismatch.

While neither reached the end zone, both receivers repeatedly found ways to get open and move the chains despite Chicago's aggressive defensive approach.

With Olave continuing to establish himself as a legitimate No. 1 receiver and Vele developing into a dependable complementary weapon, New Orleans has two important pieces to build around offensively.

Unfortunately, their production wasn't enough to overcome the team's other shortcomings.

LB Danny Stutsman was Defense’s Brightest Star

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the New Orleans Saints' 21-13 defeat against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, second-year linebacker Danny Stutsman emerged as a major bright spot.

Starting the game, the former Oklahoma standout led the team with nine tackles (including three solo stops) and snagged his first career NFL interception.

Stutsman's marquee moment occurred in the second quarter when he picked off a tipped pass from Caleb Williams at the Chicago 47-yard line. This turnover provided New Orleans a chance to narrow the Bears' 16-7 advantage, though the offense could not capitalize after kicker Charlie Smyth pushed a 47-yard field goal attempt wide.

Additionally, Stutsman played a key role in containing Chicago's ground game, holding their running backs to just 102 yards on 27 carries (a 3.8-yard average).

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