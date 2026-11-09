The Good, Bad and Ugly From Saints' Wild Overtime Win Over Browns

The New Orleans Saints finally gave their home crowd something to celebrate Sunday, securing a thrilling 23-22 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome.

But while the Saints improved to 3-5 and snapped their home winless streak, the victory was far from pretty.

For Kellen Moore, the victory provided some much-needed relief, but it also exposed several problems that continue to plague his team and will keep him on the hot seat.

With a difficult stretch of the schedule ahead, the Saints have plenty to clean up if they want to build momentum.

Here’s a look at the good, the bad and the ugly from New Orleans' dramatic overtime victory over Cleveland.

The Good: Tyler Shough Continues to Show Signs of Being the Answer

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) makes a throw during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Shough continues to show his clutch gene, even if the organization he plays for is in shambles.

Shough completed 21 of 35 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown while adding 51 rushing yards on 10 carries. While he didn’t do much for most of the game, it’s when his team needed him the most he stepped up. His composure in critical situations stood out.

Trailing 13-9 late in the fourth quarter, Shough orchestrated a 55-yard touchdown drive in just 50 seconds, highlighted by a 33-yard completion to Chris Olave that set up Audric Estimé's 2-yard touchdown run.

After Cleveland forced overtime, Shough responded again, leading an 11-play, 74-yard touchdown drive capped by a perfectly placed 15-yard pass to ever-reliable tight end Juwan Johnson. That drive was his fifth game-winning drive of the season.

The performance was particularly encouraging, given that Shough was sacked five times and played late in the game without starting center Erik McCoy.

Estimé also provided an unexpected spark, rushing for 72 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries just days after being claimed off waivers.

The Bad: Offensive Execution Remains a Major Problem

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore runs to midfield to shake hands with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy following a game at Stade de France Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite scoring 23 points, the New Orleans Saints' offense struggled again.

The Saints didn't score a touchdown until Estimé’s run with 58 seconds remaining, settling for field goals despite moving the ball effectively at times. The Saints also only converted on two of their five red zone opportunities.

Their struggles were particularly evident in the first half, when New Orleans outgained Cleveland 176-80 but entered halftime tied 3-3.

The offensive line also had its share of problems, surrendering five sacks and repeatedly forcing Shough to escape pressure.

Even with left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. back, the Saints struggled to protect their quarterback consistently.

Sure, several individuals had encouraging performances, but New Orleans still lacks inspiration on offense and the ability to put opponents away.

Without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Saints had multiple chances to take control against Cleveland but instead needed late-game heroics.

The Saints won't always be fortunate enough to overcome those shortcomings. The Carolina Panthers are up next, but the following three games: two road games back-to-back against the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals and a home matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Ugly: Two Costly Fumbles Nearly Cost the Saints Another Victory

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) fumbles after a tackle by Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. The Cleveland Browns recovered the fumble. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there's one area that should frustrate Kellen Moore more than anything else, it's the Saints' inability to protect the football.

New Orleans committed two costly second-quarter turnovers, both involving rookies, that completely changed the complexion of the game.

First-round pick Jordyn Tyson, making his NFL debut after missing the first seven games with a hamstring injury, fumbled near Cleveland's goal line moments after making his first career reception on the same play.

The turnover wasted a promising scoring opportunity after Shough connected with Barion Brown for a 52-yard gain.

Things somehow got worse moments later.

After the defense forced a punt, Brown fumbled the return, giving Cleveland possession at the Saints' 19-yard line.

Fortunately for New Orleans, the defense bailed out the offense and special teams, stopping Quinshon Judkins on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

But the mistakes weren't limited to turnovers.

The Saints' defense also surrendered a 64-yard touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders to KC Concepcion Jr. immediately after taking a 9-6 lead in the fourth quarter.

Then, after Estimé put New Orleans ahead with 58 seconds remaining, the defense allowed Cleveland to move into position for a game-tying 51-yard field goal.

And even after Shough delivered an overtime touchdown, the Saints surrendered a 39-yard touchdown reception to Harold Fannin Jr., forcing the defense to make one final stand.

New Orleans escaped with a victory, but the combination of turnovers, blown coverage and late defensive breakdowns nearly turned a much-needed win into another devastating loss.

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