Saints vs. Falcons: 3 Keys to Victory for New Orleans on Monday Night

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As NFC South action kicks off on Monday Night Football, the spotlight turns to the Crescent City for one of the NFL's most heated rivalries.

At the Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints welcome the Atlanta Falcons . Both teams hold 1-2 records, making this divisional showdown a key chance to get back to .500 and seize early momentum in the division.

The Saints are eager to recover from a disappointing 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders , a game in which four consecutive second-half giveaways squandered a double-digit lead. The Falcons, meanwhile, arrive in New Orleans buoyed by a convincing 35-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers .

Monday's contest represents the Saints' initial Monday Night Football home game since hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. It also marks their first night game overall since an Oct. 17, 2024, clash against the Denver Broncos —a pair of games that both ended in New Orleans losses.

If the Saints want bragging rights and to stay on the right path, here are three keys to victory against the Dirty Birds.

Just Throw the Dang Ball

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Atlanta boasts the league's top-ranked run defense—yielding only 47.7 yards per game without allowing a single rushing touchdown—their secondary has proven to be a major vulnerability.

With the Falcons surrendering 263 passing yards per game (29th in the NFL), New Orleans has a strong tactical edge. The Saints enter averaging 281.3 yards through the air, ranking third overall.

This presents a clear opening for quarterback Tyler Shough. Instead of stubbornly challenging Atlanta's stout front line, New Orleans should capitalize on Shough, Chris Olave, and the aerial attack to generate downfield shots against a struggling Atlanta secondary.

And with Travis Etienne Jr. out for the foreseeable future, the Saints’ rushing attack will take a hit, so they might just need to throw the rock around.

Don't Let Bijan Robinson Take Over

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) makes a move during the third quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson enters the NFC South matchup as one of the NFL's most productive offensive players. Through three games, the Falcons running back has rushed for 349 yards and two touchdowns on 66 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. Add his 13 receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown, and Robinson leads the NFL with 467 yards from scrimmage.

The Saints also will be dealing with a player coming off his best performance of the season. Robinson shredded Green Bay for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, including a 55-yard run, while adding two catches for 19 yards. Atlanta finished with 242 rushing yards and controlled possession for more than 37 minutes in its 35-14 victory. Robinson was subsequently named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Protect the Football

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) in the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one should be straightforward after what happened against Las Vegas.

New Orleans committed four consecutive turnovers in the second half of its 35-27 loss to the Raiders, turning what had been a double-digit Saints advantage into a frustrating defeat. The Saints enter Monday with a minus-4 turnover differential, ranking near the bottom of the NFL.

Atlanta has its own turnover problems — the Falcons enter at an NFL-worst minus-6 — making possession potentially one of the biggest deciding factors Monday night.

The Saints have shown they can move the football and score. They simply cannot give Atlanta extra possessions, especially in a rivalry game that could come down to one or two critical mistakes.

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