Saints PFF Scores Climb in Some Areas, Special Teams Fall

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This week, we and PFF seem to be on the same page when it came to grading the Saints after their 35-27 loss to Las Vegas on Sunday.

Using Pro Football Focus (PFF) as one source of data, we are able to compare the Saints' progress. PFF has analysts watch and chart every player on every single snap of every game, giving them a grade from 0 to 100 based on how well they execute their assignment. Here is how PFF breaks down their scale:

- 90+: Elite

- 80–89: Good

- 70–79: Above average

- 60–69: Average

- 50–59: Below average / bad

- 40–49: Poor

- 39 or lower: Very poor / terrible

Though we differed in some areas, PFF saw positive movement in some areas.

Offense Moves Up in Most Categories, Except One

PFF thinks the offense has improved in a few overall areas.

The team received its highest grade of the year for offense at 75.1, topping Week 1's grade of 73.4 and Week 2's numbers at 67.7. The Saints passing grade was at its lowest, though, at 71.8, while the run grade copied it, dipping to a three-game low of 51.9.



The blocking for the Saints seems to be getting better, according to PFF, with pass blocking and run blocking hitting their zenith thus far. Pass blocking hit 68.2 as a team, while run blocking was far and away its best, at 71.6.

Numbers All Over the Place Individually

Individual scores were impressive for some Saints. Wide receiver Chris Olave's 90 topped all offensive players with tight end Noah Fant barely behind in the second slot at 89.3. The rest of the offense was in the 70s and below.

The bottom of the PFF barrel was running back Kendre Miller, whose 29.5 brought the rest of the group down. Mille's pass blocking is what hurt him the most, at 19.8, but his work in the passing game was a dismal 30.5 while his run game grade was a not-much-better 35.2.

Frontline Hot and Cold

For the offensive front, in pass blocking, Cesar Ruiz topped the team at 85.3. Two of the others did well:

- David Edwards, 81.2

- Erik McCoy, 80.6

However, Taliese Fuaga's 63.1 was only better than one other on the O-line. In his first start filling in for Kelvin Banks Jr, Asim Richards scored the lowest, with a 50.9 grade from PFF

For run game blocking, Ruiz was again the overall leader on the offense at 77.5. Two of the others weren't too far behind with Fuaga being graded 74.9 by PFF and McCoy earning a 72.1. The other two, not as good.

- Edwards, 61.2

- Richards, 58.6

Defense Improving, also Except in One Category

The defense made massive improvements except in the overall grade, while in coverage, numbers were still very low. The overall grade for the D hit its highest of the season at 65.6. The run defense was the biggest jump. After abysmal scores near 50 in both Weeks 1 & 2, the Saints were a respectable 65.7 this week. Tackling improved to a comfortable 77.5 PFF grade, while pass rushing hit a 77.3. Overall coverage was the bug-a-boo, getting a 55.6 grade from PFF.

Individually, linebacker Danny Stutsman lead the way with an overall score of 82.9. His numbers were stellar in rush defense, at 81.8, and pass rushing, at 80. Others who performed well on D included:

- EDGE Chase Young, who was a solid 81.1, most of that in pass rushing with an 87.1 grade from PFF (Young collected two sacks in the game),

- Defensive lineman Khristian Boyd graded an overall 79.1. His biggest numbers were in rush defense, with a 73.4. Though he was able to garner his first sack of the year, Boyd's pass rushing was his lowest score, at 68.

On the low end, safety Justin Reid had an very low 28.2, most of his coming from his low coverage score of 29.6 Others did not do as poorly, but should be mentioned here.

- EDGE Cam Jordan graded 45.6 overall, with tackling his lowest score at 24.8, the worst PFF score on the defensive side.

- Defensive tackle Vernon Broughton has a PFF grade of 59 overall. His pass rushing and run defense were both quite low at 51.4 and 53.5, respectively.

Special Teams have Abrupt Drop

Special teams saw their lofty numbers from Week 2, drop precipitously. After getting an impressive score in the 80s against Baltimore, the Saints saw their overall PFF score drop almost 20-points to 66.3 in Week 3.

Though Anfernee Jennings scored extremely high with a 91.2 for his efforts on special teams, no one else was even close, with Isaiah Stalbird almost 20-points lower.

Punter Ryan Wright scored a 58.7 score for his punting from PFF. Place kicker Daniel Carlson had a 63.5 on his field goal scores and a 60 on his kickoffs.

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