Skip to main content

The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Ep. 1 - Saints Offseason, Training Camp & More! With Guest: Jordy Hultberg

The Bayou Blitz is back! Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan are joined by 103.7 The Game's Jordy Hultberg to discuss the New Orleans Saints Offseason, Training Camp & More!

The Bayou Blitz Podcast returns after a year hiatus. For the 2022 "reboot" of the show Creator and Host Bob Rose is joined by Brendan Boylan to discuss New Orleans Saints topics throughout the year on a weekly live show airing Wednesday nights at 9pm est. Rose and Boylan will also provide a Bayou Blitz Pre-Game and Halftime show for each regular season game the Black and Gold play this season.

On this week's episode of The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Creator & Host Bob Rose welcomes co-host Brendan Boylan to the podcast. The duo are joined by 103.7 The Game's Jordy Hultberg to discuss the New Orleans Saints offseason, Training Camp, players to watch this preseason and more! 

Watch the Full Episode Below:

Want More Bayou Blitz? 

CLICK HERE to join the Bayou Blitz Facebook Group 

Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod

Follow Our Hosts on Twitter: Bob Rose: @Bobbyr2613 & Brendan Boylan: @Btboylan

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More Saints News

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
News

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Claps Back at Madden Rating

By John Hendrix23 hours ago
USATSI_18536745_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

2022 Saints Training Camp Preview: Cornerback

By Bob RoseJul 20, 2022 11:30 AM EDT
Alontae Taylor Speaks
News

Saints Sign 2nd-Round Pick, CB Alontae Taylor

By Kyle T. MosleyJul 19, 2022 2:33 PM EDT
USATSI_18103996_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints to Work Out Darius Victor

By John HendrixJul 19, 2022 8:59 AM EDT
USATSI_11695805_168388561_lowres
News

5 Highest Paid Saints Players

By Bob RoseJul 18, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18414948_168388561_lowres
News

Important Saints Calendar Dates Leading Up to Week 1

By John HendrixJul 18, 2022 9:50 AM EDT
USATSI_18414913_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Depth is Solid, 5 Questions Remain As Training Camp Approaches

By Kyle T. MosleyJul 17, 2022 7:45 PM EDT
USATSI_15180368_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Next Possible Pro Bowlers

By Bob RoseJul 17, 2022 2:00 PM EDT