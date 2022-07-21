The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Ep. 1 - Saints Offseason, Training Camp & More! With Guest: Jordy Hultberg
The Bayou Blitz Podcast returns after a year hiatus. For the 2022 "reboot" of the show Creator and Host Bob Rose is joined by Brendan Boylan to discuss New Orleans Saints topics throughout the year on a weekly live show airing Wednesday nights at 9pm est. Rose and Boylan will also provide a Bayou Blitz Pre-Game and Halftime show for each regular season game the Black and Gold play this season.
On this week's episode of The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Creator & Host Bob Rose welcomes co-host Brendan Boylan to the podcast. The duo are joined by 103.7 The Game's Jordy Hultberg to discuss the New Orleans Saints offseason, Training Camp, players to watch this preseason and more!
Watch the Full Episode Below:
Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.