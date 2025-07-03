Alvin Kamara Shocking Saints Prediction Emerging
The New Orleans Saints have one of the best running backs in football.
Alvin Kamara is entering his ninth season in the National Football League and has been a bona fide superstar. He's a five-time Pro Bowler and is coming off of one of the best seasons of his career in 2024. Kamara only was able to play in 14 games, but racked up a career-high 950 rushing yards. On top of this, he had six rushing touchdowns, 68 receptions, 543 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.
Kamara clearly still has some juice left, but Bleacher Report's Moe Moton shared a bold prediction that he won't finish as a top-25 running back in 2025 in fantasy football.
"Alvin Kamara Isn't a Top-25 RB," Moton said. "New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has multiple factors working against him this year. Redraft managers should avoid him early in drafts, and dynasty managers should be trying to trade him now. Following Derek Carr's retirement, the Saints have three inexperienced quarterbacks competing for the starting job: rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. Those three have seven career starts combined.
"With that quarterback room, the Saints, who were 5-12 last season with Carr (10 games), Rattler (six games) and Haener (one game) under center, will likely struggle even more this year. If the Saints are in catch-up mode for most of their games, that could minimize Kamara's role on the ground. Moreover, entering his age-30 season, he also might cede carries to 2023 third-rounder Kendre Miller and Cam Akers. The five-time Pro Bowler hasn't logged more than 240 carries or 950 rushing yards in any of his eight seasons. Lastly, Kamara has missed nine games over the past three years. He may be starting to wear down with his three-down workload."
This seems like a stretch. The Saints' offense is going to be led by Kellen Moore who just led the Philadelphia Eagles' offense that featured over 2,000 rushing yards from Saquon Barkley in the regular season. That isn't to say that Kamara is going to reach that level of production, but New Orleans' offense should be better than many are projecting and that starts with Kamara. He's going to get opportunities and should be at least a RB No. 2 in fantasy football based simply on the opportunities that he will have.
