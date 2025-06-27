Analyst Urges Saints To Sign Ex-Patriots 5-Time Pro Bowler
Believe it or not, the New Orleans Saints suddenly have cap space again.
After years of navigating stormy financial waters, New Orleans' front office has skillfully restructured contracts and maneuvered funds to create approximately $28 million in effective cap space for the upcoming season.
How should the Saints spend the newfound bounty?
Adding defensive reinforcements is likely the wisest move.
The Saints’ secondary has undergone significant changes of late, with the departure of key cornerbacks like Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore.
New Orleans will rely heavily on 2024 second-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry this season. While McKinstry shows promise as a young talent, the cornerback room could benefit from a seasoned veteran to elevate its performance and provide mentorship to emerging players like McKinstry and rookie Quincy Riley.
ESPN’s Aaron Schatz recently suggested a strategic signing for the Saints in the form of a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
“Sign cornerback Stephon Gilmore," Schatz wrote.
"The Saints actually have salary cap room, which is a remarkable statement. They've moved enough money around and restructured enough contracts to be in the middle of the pack in the current effective cap space for 2025, no matter how mangled their cap space is for 2026 and beyond. That gives them the ability to bring in a veteran to help fill a hole, and they could use one at outside cornerback."
"Right now, their starters at the position are 2024 second-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry and veteran Isaac Yiadom, who returns to New Orleans after playing in San Francisco last season," Schatz continued.
"Gilmore maintained his high level in 2024 with Minnesota (Vikings), ranking 30th in my coverage DVOA metric while being assigned to some of the league's toughest receivers. He could challenge Yiadom for a starting job, while serving as an important mentor for McKinstry and fourth-round rookie Quincy Riley.”
Gilmore, a five-time Pro Bowler, would bring a wealth of experience from his 13-year career, including stints with the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, and most recently, the Vikings.
At 34, Gilmore remains a reliable cover man, capable of matching up against elite receivers.
A one-year deal could fit within the Saints’ cap space.
If you're the Saints, why not?
