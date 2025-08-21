Big Prediction Dropped For Saints' 2025 Season
The New Orleans Saints have an exciting, new head coach in Kellen Moore and a roster full of veterans. But, will they find a way to turn things around after a tough 2024 season?
New Orleans won five games last season despite beginning the season 2-0. The Saints were among the most injured teams in the league and things fell apart. This offseason, the Saints brought Moore to town and seemingly doubled-down on the roster. There are new faces, like Brandin Cooks, Justin Reid, and most recently Devaughn Vele, but the Saints minimized turnover as much as possible and will look pretty similar in 2025.
Will this lead to better luck? Maybe. There isn't a high perception around the team right now, though. For example, NFL.com's Ali Bhanpuri and Adam Rank gave their picks for each of the games on New Orleans' roster. Neither have a high opinion of the Saints. Bhanpuri predicted a 3-14 record while Rank predicted the Saints to finish 5-12. They both predicted last place finishes for the Saints.
Can the Saints outperform expectations in 2025?
"High point: Weeks 5 and 6," Bhanpuri said. "Back-to-back wins give the devoted NOLA fans something to celebrate -- and rookie Tyler Shough a moment of respite in an otherwise-challenging rookie season. Low point: Weeks 7-14. Five road trips over seven games is a lot for any team. Toughest game to call: Week 12 vs. Falcons. Went back and forth on this game until ultimately siding with Atlanta. But I wouldn't count out a rested Saints team making a statement at home against a hated rival.
"Final Verdict. Division finish: Ali: 4th | Rank: 4th. Will the Saints make the playoffs? No. There are enough veteran leaders on hand for New Orleans to win twice as many games as projected, presuming competent quarterback play. But I'd be surprised if this team doesn't encounter its fair share of growing pains as it ushers in a new era of Saints football."
This is just a projection right now, but but it shows the perception of the Saints around the league right now.
More NFL: Saints Update: New Orleans Officially Announces WR Trade