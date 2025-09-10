Cam Jordan Will Make Saints History Vs. 49ers
The New Orleans Saints are about to have a new leader in the clubhouse for games played in franchise history.
Currently, that honor is held by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Throughout his career, Brees played in 228 games as a member of the Saints. Ahead of Week 2, Cam Jordan has played in 227 games in New Orleans. When the Saints take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jordan will tie Brees for the mark. If he's able to remain healthy, then he will break the tie in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept 21st on the road.
The New Orleans Saints will have some history on Sunday
As we approach the historic game for Jordan, it's hard to overstate how good he has been for New Orleans over the last 15 years. There has been no player more fiercely supportive of the city of New Orleans since he joined the franchise. On top of this, he has obviously been a dominant player on the field.
New Orleans took to social media after he logged 1 1/2 sacks Week 1 and noted that Jordan now is in the top 20 on the all-time NFL sack list.
Jordan has 123 career sacks in his 227 games played for New Orleans. Last season, he played in all 17 games for the Saints and had four sacks. He's already just about halfway there after just one game. The Saints are going to welcome an already-injured San Francisco 49ers team to town on Sunday.
The first game of Jordan's career was on Sept. 8th, 2011 on the road agaisnt the Green Bay Packers. All of these years later with all of the changes that the Saints have faced, he has been the team's most consistent presence. On Sunday, he will tie Brees and surpass him the following week. When Jordan officially breaks the record, it's going to be a very long time until someone passes him. A legendary career for Jordan is about to reach another milestone.
