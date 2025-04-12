Deion Sanders Has Simple Message After Saints' Derek Carr News
The New Orleans Saints clearly are in an unexpected spot right now.
Much was made earlier in the offseason about whether or not Derek Carr would be the guy for the team in 2025. The Saints made public comments saying that would be the case and then followed up by restructuring his deal in order to make it happen.
There has been some recent buzz about the quarterback position, but the prevailing thought has still been that Carr was going to be the team's starter in 2025. Then, reports surfaced on Friday that Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that can impact his 2025 status. It was a whirlwind of a day.
In recent weeks, there has been a lot of chatter about the Saints' upcoming No. 9 pick in the draft anyway. There are plenty of directions the team could go in but who would they take? Recently, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been the talk of New Orleans. A move still seemed somewhat unlikely with Carr on the roster and everything, but what about now?
We'll find out in under two weeks on April 24th.
In the aftermath of the Carr news, ESPN National Football League analyst Louis Riddick shared a post on social media about the Saints.
"That 9th pick gonna be all kinds of interesting," Riddick said with an fingers-crossed emoji.
Colorado head coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders shared the post with an emoji of his own.
If you weren't already, now would be a good time to get on the Shedeur Sanders hype train.