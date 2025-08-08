Drew Brees Addresses Saints QB Battle, Sees Himself In One
The New Orleans Saints have three quarterbacks vying for the starting job right now.
Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Tyler Shough have all been duking it out in camp so far. Throughout the summer, Rattler and Shough have gotten most of the headlines. Rattler seemingly was the most likely option heading into camp for the starting job and Shough is the exciting, second-round rookie. Haener is longest-tenured Saint of the three after being selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Saints are fortunate to have the three facing off for the job because all three have impressed in different ways. At this moment, New Orleans hasn't added a veteran into the mix for a reason. The Saints have three young guys who they have made it clear that they like.
Saints legend thinks one of the 3 New Orleans QBs reminds him of himself
Although Shough and Rattler have gotten most of the headlines, Saints legend Drew Brees actually said that Haener reminds him the most of himself.
"It's a pretty unique situation, if you just look at the youth across the board,” Brees said as transcribed by The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan. “Obviously, there was a lot of excitement in drafting Tyler Shough, and I felt like Spencer Rattler did some great things last year. And Jake Haener, his (playing) style, his stature, everything reminds me of a lot of myself. … So we'll see how the competition shakes out. It seems like it's been a pretty eventful camp so far...
"I'm sure the Saints will take a much different approach than most teams do when it comes to starters, mainly the QBs. Some teams barely play their QB starters trying to keep healthy for the regular season. But (with) these guys, every rep is so valuable, both in practice and scrimmages. All those (reps) are so valuable just to feel like you're getting game-like reps.”
The Saints' quarterback competition isn't over yet. In fact, with preseason kicking off, we should see it get taken to another level over the next few weeks. As of writing, none of the three have been ruled out for the starting job yet. It will all come down to preseason and it's interesting to hear at the very least that Brees sees himself in Haener because he's the guy not getting a lot of buzz.
