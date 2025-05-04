NFL Insider Makes Proclamation About Saints' Tyler Shough
The New Orleans Saints have found an answer, at least for the short term.
New Orleans took quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. He's turned heads pretty quickly since his selection. He's said everything right so far and even followed in an odd footstep of team legend Drew Brees. There's been a lot of positive buzz about the move and ESPN's Louis Riddick had nothing but good things to say about him, as transcribed by Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com & The Times-Picayune.
"Tyler has been put into a lot of boxes,” Riddick said. "Saints fans need to give him a chance. Once they learn a little bit about him, they're going to be super, super impressed. This kid’s a damn good quarterback with some serious, serious skills...“What's not to like?" he said. "He has big hands -- almost 10-inch hands – a 32-inch vertical jump and ran 4.6 at the combine. He has good vision down the field and in the pocket.
"He understands pro-style concepts and has the intellect and football intelligence to run a lot of different offenses. Jeff gave him a ton of responsibility on the football field (to make checks and get in and out of plays at the line of scrimmage). He produced all of the things Jeff expects him to execute in that offense...“Throw for throw, he might be the most talented passer in the draft,” Riddick said. “He can throw from different arm slots, throw with touch and throw with horsepower. He can layer the ball down the field and throw it deep. And he’s mobile. He has the ability to move outside the pocket and can take off and run with it."
It's pretty clear that there's at least been a lot of love for the pick so far.
