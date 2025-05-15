Saints 2025 Predictions: Upsets, Heartbreakers, Final Record
The New Orleans Saints now know who they will play in 2025 and exactly when each game will take place.
New Orleans' opponents have been public knowledge for quite some time, but the team announced the entire schedule on Wednesday night. It's been an interesting few months in New Orleans with the biggest stories being the loss of Derek Carr to retirement, selection of second-round quarterback Tyler Shough, and hiring of former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to be the team's head coach.
Last year, the Saints finished with a 5-12 record. New Orleans has a very similar roster now, aside from the obviously-large subtraction of Carr.
So, how will the season shake out?
Here are game-by-game predictions for each of the Saints' 2025 games with quick thoughts:
Week 1: Arizona Cardinals (Home) - Win
Week 2: San Francisco 49ers (Home) - Loss
Week 3: Seattle Seahawks (Away) - Loss
Week 4: Buffalo Bills (Away) - Loss
Week 5: New York Giants (Home) - Win
Week 6: New England Patriots (Home) - Loss
Week 7: Chicago Bears (Away) - Win
Week 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Home) - Loss
Week 9: Los Angeles Rams (Away) - Loss
Week 10: Carolina Panthers (Away) - Win
Week 11: BYE Week
Week 12: Arizona Falcons (Home) - Win
Week 13: Miami Dolphins (Away) - Win
Week 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Away) - Win
Week 15: Carolina Panthers (Home) - Win
Week 16: New York Jets (Home) - Loss
Week 17: Tennessee Titans (Away) - Win
Week 18: Arizona Falcons (Away) - Loss
Overall Record Prediction: 9-8
Final Standings Prediction: Second Place in the NFC South, Just Miss Playoffs
Quick Hits:
- It's going to be an exciting season-opener with it being Moore's first game as head coach, Shough's potential first start for New Orleans, and it will be at home. This should give the team enough of a bump to get over the top and win the first game of the season
- The Saints' schedule is brutal over the following three weeks. The 49ers, Seahawks. and Bills are all projected to be playoff-caliber teams in 2025.
- A potential Shough-Caleb Williams showdown in Week 7 should be fun. Chicago has high expectations but this could be a by win to get the Saints back on track.
- From Week 10 through Week 15, the Saints' schedule is loaded with division matchups and the Saints should fare well here. This is the stretch of the season that will make or break it, at least division-wise.
- The final three weeks likely will be the difference between making the playoffs and being on the outside looking in.
