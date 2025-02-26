Saints 25-Year-Old Projected To Land $22 Million Deal After Lost Year
The New Orleans Saints dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout the 2024 National Football League season.
New Orleans won its first two games of the 2024 campaign and almost took down the eventual Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. From there on out, the team's luck completely turned around. The Saints were bitten by the injury bug and New Orleans finished the campaign with a 5-12 record.
One player who missed time was 25-year-old standout cornerback Paulson Adebo. The young corner appeared in just seven games but had three interceptions and 52 total tackles in the small sample size. He had 10 passes defended in just seven games, which was just eight off of his career-high of 18.
Adebo suffered a broken femur, which ended his season. Now, Adebo is heading to free agency and it surely will be impacted by the injury. If he was healthy throughout the 2024 campaign, he likely would've landed a massive deal this offseason. Now, he's projected to land a two-year deal worth just over $22 million by Spotrac.
The Saints were lucky to have him over the last four years. He tallied seven interceptions over his last 22 games in two seasons. He's dynamic in the secondary and it would be nice to keep him around. The Saints are in a tough spot cap-wise, but it seems like it would be the right move to find a way to make it work with Adebo even if only for the short term.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Pick 4.5-Sack Explosive EDGE At No. 9