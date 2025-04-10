Saints $31 Million Man Shares Why He Chose New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints clearly wanted to add a big piece at safety this offseason as they struck pretty quickly in free agency and landed one of the best available in Justin Reid.
Reid is a seven-year National Football League veteran who is pretty underrated at this point in his career in part because he played on star-studded Kansas City Chiefs teams. He has two Super Bowl rings already in his career and opted to join the Saints this offseason in free agency.
The 28-year-old had plenty of suitors with Underdog/Bleacher Report's James Palmer reporting that the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans were in the mix for him as well.
New Orleans clearly was his top choice, though, and he landed a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the team. He's been pretty open about how he wanted to return home and the Saints gave him that chance. He went on "Good Morning Football" on Thursday and talked about why he joined the Saints.
"I'm a Louisian kid," Reid said. "I grew up on the Saints. I remember what 2009 was like for the entire state. I have friends that had dedicated enshrinements to that moment and I just want to get back to that. I want to hear the 'Who Dat' chants in the crowd. I want to be in that stadium. I want to win games.
"I want to make the community and the city and the entire state proud of the product that we're putting out on the field and I'm so excited to add to that culture and get things done with Kellen Moore and that new, re-vamped offense and re-vamped defense that we're going to have coming into the season with coach Brandon Staley."
