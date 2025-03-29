Saints Bringing 'Disruptive' 22-Year-Old In For Visit
The New Orleans Saints are gearing up for arguably the most important moment of the National Football League offseason.
Free agency is very important, but the NFL Draft is arguably is even more important. The draft is how you can build a sustainable winning franchise. The draft allows each team the chance to bring in a handful of young, inexpensive players who hopefully can turn into stars. If you draft well, then it gives you wiggle room to do a lot of other things.
New Orleans has been very busy recently preparing for the draft and has already met with a handful of guys. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported on Saturday that the Saints will be bringing 22-year-old defensive tackle Shemar Turner in for a top-30 visit.
"The Saints will host Shemar Turner on a 30 visit today, according to a source," Underhill said. "The Texas A&M defensive tackle recorded eight sacks over the last two seasons."
ESPN has him ranked as the 12th overall defensive tackle in this draft class and 83rd overall prospects in this class.
"Turner played with a stress fracture that in 2024, and the injury forced him to pull out of the Senior Bowl. When healthy in 2023, he had 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks," ESPN's Steve Muench said. "He is an effective hand fighter, and he makes it tough for blockers to get into his frame rushing the passer. He's a disruptive run defender who slips blocks, locates the ball and makes plays in the backfield. Turner splits double teams well, and he is strong enough to stack and shed blockers when his technique is sound."
Keep an eye on him as the draft approaches.