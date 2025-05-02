Saints Called 'Potential Option' For Pro Bowl Receiver
The New Orleans Saints have some potential for the 2025 season despite some negative buzz on social media.
New Orleans won five games last year. You certainly know this at this point -- or at least that the season didn't go as planned. The Saints made a change at head coach by bringing in Kellen Moore fresh off of a Super Bowl run with the Philadelphia Eagles. There haven't really been many big subtractions this offseason aside from Paulson Adebo and Jamaal Williams. Most of the roster remains intact plus some reinforcements.
Quarterback obviously is a question right now, but it seems like Derek Carr or second-round pick Tyler Shough will be under center.
The rest of the roster has avoided a lot of turnover. The receiver position could use another boost, but even that is improved with Brandin Cooks returning to New Orleans. This hasn't stopped chatter about another move and SaintsWire's Luke Loffredo floated six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen as a "potential option."
"Going unaddressed during the draft, receiver could seem like a glaring need at the moment," Loffredo said. "With the top three guys at the position being Olave, Shaheed, and Cooks, the team still lacks the possession guy that was once the great Michael Thomas. Keenan Allen could be a potential option in free agency, but a one-year rental just doesn’t make sense for this team right now."
A receiver room featuring Chris Olave, RashidShaheed, Cooks, and Allen would certainly give the Saints a chance to turn things around.
More NFL: Saints' Tyler Shough Gets 'Unfiltered' Prediction From Executive