Saints Connected To Former Bears 9-Time Pro Bowler: 'Worth Keeping An Eye On'
Could the New Orleans Saints surprise everyone and make a splash signing to significantly strengthen their defense?
It sounds like a pipe dream given the Saints’ cap situation, but it’s also not impossible, according to The Advocate’s Matthew Paras, who suggested this week that New Orleans could acquire a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year in free agency: Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Khalil Mack.
“Yes, the Saints are tight against the cap, but the team has found ways to be creative before — like when New Orleans signed Derek Carr and Jairus Byrd to big deals,” Paras wrote.
“Mack not only has familiarity with (Saints defensive coordinator Brandon) Staley — the Chargers’ coach from 2021-23 — but he would fill one of the Saints’ biggest holes on the roster. He’s maybe (probably?) too expensive for the Saints but worth keeping an eye on given the connection.”
Mack is projected by Spotrac to demand an average annual salary of $23.6 million, meaning he could land a three-year, $70.9 million deal or something similar.
Normally, the Saints would be able to whittle that number down in light of Mack’s age (he’s 34), but in this case, Mack is going to have plenty of suitors willing to pay him in the ballpark of that above figure. This is a guy who talled 17 sacks just two seasons ago for the Chargers.
Whoever lands Mack is getting an all-time talent. Selected at No. 5 overall out of Buffalo in the 2014 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders, Mack has gone on to make nine Pro Bowls. The former Chicago Bears stud has accrued 630 tackles, 107.5 sacks, and 32 forced fumbles in his illustrious career.
Although Paras makes it seem like Mack is a possibility for the Saints, the chances are beyond slim.
