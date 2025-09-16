Saints News Network

Saints Host 4 For Workout, Including Ex-Titans, Browns OT

The New Orleans Saints were busy on Tuesday...

Jul 24, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans helmet during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans helmet during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints clearly aren't done adjusting this roster and hosted four offensive linemen for a workout on Tuesday.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported the news on Tuesday evening. The Saints hosted 24-year-old tackle Sataoa Laumea who has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks. The Saints also brought in 26-year-old William Sherman, who has spent time with the New England Patriots in the past. 27-year-old Leroy Watson has spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans. Aiden Williams is the fourth lineman who came in for a workout.

Of the four, Watson has the most experience. He played in seven games for the Browns in 2023 and then saw time in four games last year with the Titans. Laumea started six games last year for the Seahawks after being selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Sherman played one game back in 2021 with the Patriot.s Williams hasn't made his big league debut yet.

What are the Saints going to do with the offensive line?

New Orleans Saints football helmet
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints football helmet before the game against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

A team can never have too much offensive line depth. The fact that the Saints are working out linemen right now at least begs the question, is Trevor Penning doing alright? He missed the first two games of the season for the Saints. Initially, it didn't seem like he would miss much regular season time. But, there hasn't been too much said about him recently aside from the fact that he was popping up on the Injury Report and missed the first two games.

As of writing, the Saints haven't made a move with any of these four offensive linemen, but this will be a topic worth watching over the next few days. New Orleans has played two games so far this season and is 0-2 so far.

The Saints will return to the field next on Sunday against the Seahawks with kickoff scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. On Wednesday, we should get the next Injury Report for the team. It will be interesting to see where Penning lands on it and then by proxy how the Saints handle this offensive line moving forward.

