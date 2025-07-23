Saints Legend Returning To Retire In New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints had a wild day on Tuesday.
New Orleans lost Tyrann Mathieu as he announced his retirement from the National Football League. The Saints signed Julian Blackmon to replace Mathieu. On top of this, Saints legend Jimmy Graham indicated that he is going to be retiring as a member of the Saints, as shared by ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
"Tight end Jimmy Graham indicated Tuesday he plans to officially retire from the NFL this year with the New Orleans Saints," Terrell said. "'What a journey,' Graham wrote on X in response to a post by a reporter for the team's website that Graham said he planned to retire as a Saint.Graham told ESPN last year that he had not closed the door on football but would base his retirement plans around the Saints' needs.
"'I just want to make sure when I retire, it's as a Saint, and it's when they want me to,' he told ESPN last summer. Graham, 38, played his last NFL game in 2023, when he signed with the Saints after sitting out the 2022 season. Graham played in 13 games for New Orleans in 2023, catching six passes, including four touchdowns."
Graham spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Saints and returned to the team in 2023. Overall, he racked up 719 receptions throughout his NFL career to go along with 8,545 receiving yards, and 89 touchdowns. He's a Saints legend and is retiring where he belongs.