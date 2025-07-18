Saints Major Personnel Issue May Cause 'Worst Case Scenario'
What’s the New Orleans Saints’ biggest concern entering the 2025 season?
It’s hard not to think of the Saints’ pass-rushing unit, which struggled mightily in 2024 and hasn’t received any substantial reinforcements since then. The only newcomer is seventh-round draft pick Fadil Diggs, who is unlikely to see playing time this season.
The Saints’ edge rushers failed to consistently pressure quarterbacks last year, and with no major changes, the same issues may persist, which could have a negative ripple effect on the rest of the defense. Optimism around this issue hinges on new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley hopefully instilling an improved ability to get to the quarterback.
Still, the current pass-rush situation drove FanSided’s Tramell Jeffers to write the following about the 2025 Saints:
“The worst case scenario for the Saints is a very realistic scenario, the edge defenders are unable to bring down the quarterback just like last season. It's the same group of players.”
From both a personnel and statistical standpoint, evidence suggests that Jeffers is spot-on. The lack of a proven game-changer at edge rusher is a real concern for the Saints, even if Staley’s arrival mitigates some of that concern. Cameron Jordan is aging, and the roster lacks a dynamic pass-rushing force beyond him. In 2024, the Saints recorded just 39 sacks. Despite adding Justin Reid and Davon Godchaux and drafting four defensive players, the team overlooked the critical edge rusher position. The re-signing of Chase Young, who produced 5.5 sacks despite high pressures, reflects hope (that) he can become the disruptive force needed.
However, when facing mobile quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Josh Allen in 2025, the Saints’ weak pass rush could expose their secondary, forcing longer coverage times and risking big plays.
Time will tell if the Saints' most glaring weakness hurts them in a big way once again.