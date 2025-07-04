Saints Writer Looks Ahead To Bills Duel In Week 4: 'Compete In A Shootout'
The New Orleans Saints’ defense will face some harrowing challenges in 2025.
Chief among those tests will probably come in Week 4, when New Orleans will travel to Buffalo, an event that SB Nation’s Kyle Besson discussed recently.
“The Saints have faced the Bills just once since (Josh) Allen took over at quarterback in a 31-6 loss during the 2021 season,” Besson wrote.
“The 2024 MVP threw 4 touchdowns to just 5 incompletions. The New Orleans defense was able to get 2 interceptions, however. Allen is by far the greatest quarterback the Saints will face in 2025 … From his immense arm talent to his ability to run the ball, the Saints offense will likely have to compete in a shootout if they want a chance to win.”
Allen has proven himself to be a top-three QB in the world over the past five seasons. As alluded to by Besson, he can beat you with his arm or his legs, as his 40 total touchdowns in 2024 showcased.
Interestingly, Besson talked about the Saints’ offense in a discussion about Allen, perhaps assuming that New Orleans’ defense will be powerless in preventing Allen and the Bills from putting up another 30-point performance.
Notably, the Saints have a new look on defense. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will surely have an effective game plan in place to quell Allen, and from there, it’ll be up to guys like newcomer Justin Reid to mitigate Buffalo’s aerial attack.
If nothing else, Week 4 will serve as a barometer for the Saints. New Orleans isn’t a championship team right now, but going up against a contender like the Bills will reveal just what the Saints need to improve to get to that level in due time.
