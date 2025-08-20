Saints May Have Just Tipped Their Hand At Starting QB
The New Orleans Saints hit the practice field once again on Wednesday and there at least was a somewhat interesting development.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore made it clear on Tuesday that no decision has been made in the quarterback competition.
"We've got three days of practice and a game (against the Denver Broncos), so we've got some excellent work coming our way," Moore said. "...It's really, really close -- numbers, experiences, reps, everything -- it's going all the way back to the start of training camp. Everything is very, very close between this group. We'll see how it all plays out...
"We haven't named one. So we haven't gone through that. Once we make that decision, they'll know, and then you guys will know. ... We're not hiding anything, guys, don't worry."
The Saints haven't made a decision yet, but we should find out more soon. Until the team makes an announcement, all anyone can do is try to read into the franchise's decisions on the practice field and in preseason games. The Saints have done a good job rotation throughout camp, which also made it difficult to talk about who could have the upper hand.
Time is running out for the Saints to make a decision
With training camp winding down, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football shared on social media on Tuesday that it looked like Rattler was starting with the first team.
"Saints in regular-season mode, so media only got access to positional drills," Triplett said. "RB Devin Neal was back. Didn’t see CB Alontae Taylor, DB Terrell Burgess, G Trevor Penning, DT John Ridgeway or TEs Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau. Spencer Rattler appeared to be first in line in QB reps"
The Times-Picayune and The Advocate's Matthew Paras shared that it appeared to be the case as well on Wednesday.
"Spencer Rattler is running with the 1’s to begin practice here with the Saints. The team is practicing at the Superdome this afternoon," Paras said.
Now, both surely will get chances with the first team, but running Rattler out first with the first team in back-to-back days with camp winding down is at least noteworthy in itself. The decision likely will come down to the third preseason game in general, but keep an eye on Rattler.
