Saints Newest Pickup Reveals Why He Chose New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints have been very busy so far this offseason -- to the surprise of some.
New Orleans clearly doesn't want to rebuild. The Saints finished in last place in the division last season, made a change at head coach, and have been busy in free agency with both big and small moves. The biggest moves surely have been keeping Chase Young and signing Justin Reid and Brandin Cooks. This doesn't include contract restructuring decisions.
The Saints have made smaller moves as well that could have upside. One that stands out is the recent signing of offensive lineman Dillon Radunz. He's not a big-name player but he did start 26 games over the last two years with the Tennessee Titans. He's a former second-round pick and visited other teams in free agency before deciding to join the Saints. So, what brought him to town?
He shared that the chance at plenty of playing time was a big factor in his decision, as shared by NewOrleans.Football's Mike Triplett.
"New Saints OL Dillon Radunz played RG for Titans last year but played LG at North Dakota St. So that’s where he plans to compete at first in New Orleans, since that’s where there’s a current starting vacancy," Triplett said. "Radunz said the chance to play was a big factor for him in free agency."
The Saints have needed offensive line help and Radunz seemingly will at least have a shot at filling a need for the franchise.
