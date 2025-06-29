Saints Next Star Could Come From Bills, Cowboys
Should the New Orleans Saints make another move?
At this point, it would make a lot of sense to go after someone like Amari Cooper or Keenan Allen before someone else can. The Saints have young quarterbacks in the organization, and adding someone like Cooper specifically would help turn the franchise around, especially in a weak division.
Because of this, NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich mentioned the Saints as one of the top potential landing spots for Cooper along with the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and the Los Angeles Chargers.
"On paper, New Orleans may have an entrenched top three of Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks, the latter of whom signed this offseason," Ulrich said. "But Olave and Shaheed are coming off major injuries, while Cooks is turning 32 this year and had just 259 receiving yards in 2024. Not only would signing Cooper augment the depth and potentially the overall skill of the room, but it would give the Saints a slightly different dimension to the group that they don’t have right now. At 6-1 and 211 pounds, Cooper is a sturdier player than Olave, Shaheed and Cooks, all of who are probably faster but not nearly as physical in tight spaces.
"The veteran still has some speed to attack down the field and is a crafty route runner, too. Cooper is also well-versed in new Saints HC Kellen Moore’s scheme. The two overlapped in Dallas for a few years and Moore was the play-caller for most of those. That would grease the wheels for a signing, particularly if it comes later in the calendar.
Cooper is a guy who is a five-time Pro Bowler and is widely considered to be one of the best receivers of his generation. He spent the 2024 season between the Browns and Buffalo Bills but is a free agent now. Should the Saints go out and sign him now?