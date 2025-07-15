Saints 'Nightmare' Could Land Former 49ers QB In New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback situation is not rock-solid by any means.
Second-round pick Tyler Shough is still the favorite to win the QB1 job, although that prediction has become a tad more complicated with Shough set to potentially miss the start of training camp.
And what if neither Shough nor Spencer Rattler performs well in camp? It’s a scenario that FanSided’s Darrion Gray recently described as a “nightmare for the Saints”.
“Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler needs to go and grab the starting role,” Gray wrote.
“We've previously laid out the best case scenario for the Saints at quarterback is to gain some sense of clarity at the position that helps you understand how to move in 2026. You don't, however, want to step into 2025 with zero hope at the position. Shough and Rattler are going head to head this training camp and will likely take the majority of the preseason snaps. The preseason is likely where this battle is won or (lost), hopefully. There's a chance neither one of these quarterbacks show themselves ready to take control of the offense. If that's the case, get ready for a long year.”
If Shough and Rattler both disappoint in camp, Gray thinks the Saints could snag a veteran on the market.
“The door will always be open to adding a veteran quarterback to the room,” Gray wrote. “That veteran can play a mentorship role or be a starter. If the Saints see through the preseason neither Rattler or Shough are ready to start, the Saints may find themselves compelled to grab a starter. That decision should be made prior to the season. If the Saints haven't added a veteran quarterback by the time Week 1 rolls around, they must ride it out with the young guys. The difference between adding a veteran before the season and during the season is optics.”
Could journeyman free agent Jeff Driskel emerge as an option for the Saints? It’s an idea that the author of this story has floated before. Driskel, who was with the Washington Commanders in 2024, has played for a handful of teams in his career and has performed decently when asked to start on 12 occasions.
If nothing else, the former San Francisco 49ers draft pick Driskel would provide experience and a high floor at the position. Keep an eye on his name if the Shough/Rattler competition takes a bad turn for New Orleans.