Saints Rumors Heating Up Involving 23-Year-Old Phenom
We are just over two weeks away from the 2025 National Football League Draft and rumors are starting to heat up across the league.
That is always the case with this time of the year. As the draft approaches, there are always plenty of mock drafts and NFL pundits attempting to predict what will happen ahead of time. At the end of the day, none of the mock drafts really matter -- unless they come directly from the team or a team insider. They are all predictions and you never really know until draft day.
A few weeks ago, the guys who were linked to the Saints the most in mock drafts or social media were guys like Ashton Jeanty, Tyler Warren, or Tetairoa McMillan. Now, the perception around the organization seems to have shifted.
Now, it seems like Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is linked to the Saints in some way, shape, or form each day. Recently, his father, Deion Sanders, talked about liking the Saints' colors among other things while alluding to the fact that he seemingly thinks New Orleans would be good for his son. Shedeur himself recently praised Kellen Moore after his pro day, although Moore wasn't in attendance.
The Saints sent a crew to watch Sanders, including quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien. At this point, it seems like there is more smoke to the possibility of bringing Sanders to town with the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio even shared on Monday that markets have shifted and have linked Sanders to New Orleans as well.
It's an interesting time for sure to follow the Saints. They have Derek Carr but don't currently have a long-term option at quarterback. Right now, it seems like Sanders could be a real option. But, we are still about two weeks away from the NFL Draft and maybe someone else will be talked about a lot next week. It's interesting right now at the very least, but anything can happen.
