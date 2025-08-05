Saints Star Returning To New Orleans In New Role
Training camp is in full swing right now and a former member of the New Orleans Saints has landed a new role with the team.
Team reporter John DeShazier shared that former Saints Pro Bowler LeCharles Bentley is joining the team in a new role as personnel and performance consultant.
"When you see LeCharles Bentley around the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, don't assume the former New Orleans Saints standout specifically is here to coach offensive linemen," DeShazier said. "'I teach and I look at the game through a different set of glasses than probably coaches do,' Bentley said. 'That's an advantage, but it's also a disadvantage. So if I were in a coach's chair, the way that I view the game, my own personal aspirations, it would create some blind spots for me as a coach...Coaches are unique creatures, and I'm just not wired at this stage of my life for that.'
"Instead, under the occupation heading, check the 'other' box for Bentley, because he'll be adding his expertise to several areas. Bentley, the only offensive lineman in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl at two positions, will assist the coaching staff and front office this season as a personnel and performance consultant."
Bentley spent four seasons with the Saints after being drafted in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft. In four years, he earned two Pro Bowl nods and finished third in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award voting in 2002.